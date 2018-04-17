Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy

Pinkerton, a licensed board-certified music therapist for more than 15 years, is a strong advocate for the profession. She was the first person in the U.S. to receive a board-certified music therapy license. Since then, she spearheaded a campaign to encourage other music therapists to become licensed and is focused on growing the profession nationally. She founded Music 4 Life® Inc., which provides programs and products to support music therapy training. Pinkerton previously served as the president of the Western Region Chapter of the American Music Therapy Association and currently serves on multiple boards to help promote access to music therapy services.

"Aflac has a 23-year commitment to helping children and families facing childhood cancer, so we are honored to partner with ACM Lifting Lives to recognize Judith for her outstanding commitment to using her music therapy skills to help people cope with serious health issues," Aflac Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades said. "Judith is a wonderful example of someone who is not only using her talents to positively impact her patients through music therapy, but also using her passion for the healing power of music to expand and advance her profession while helping others."

Pinkerton's experience with patients covers a range of health scenarios, including pediatric cancer, recovery, addiction, overall wellness and more. Last year, she was a first responder volunteering music therapy services and support to victims and their families after the shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

"I am so incredibly grateful to be selected as the first-ever recipient of the Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor," Pinkerton said. "On behalf of 8,000 music therapists working across the U.S., we are so thankful for this monumental recognition of our profession!"

ACM Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Chris Young presented the honor to Pinkerton at WME's BASH at the BEACH leading up to the 53rd ACM Awards. To help increase awareness of the music therapy profession and the positive impact music can have on health and wellness, the presentation was captured on film and aired nationally just 48 hours later during the 53rd ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, on CBS Television Network.

"This idea was born from the breadth of data showing the incredible impact of music on our health and overall wellness," said Nicole Mollen, vice president of Content at Spark Foundry, Aflac's media agency. "As Aflac looks to become more relevant in consumers' lives, we leveraged this data to create content that lives at the intersection of the brand's core values and what consumers care about most."

The purpose of the Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor is to acknowledge an individual who has made significant contributions to music therapy through education, service, clinical practice and/or research. A committee from the ACM Lifting Lives Board of Directors selected the recipient based on long-term efforts toward the development and growth of the music therapy profession.

About Aflac

When a policyholder gets sick or hurt, Aflac pays cash benefits fast. For more than six decades, Aflac insurance policies have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the United States, Aflac is the leader in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite. Through its trailblazing One Day PaySM initiative, Aflac U.S. can receive, process, approve and disburse payment for eligible claims in one business day. In Japan, Aflac is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance and insures 1 in 4 households. Aflac insurance products help provide protection to more than 50 million people worldwide. For 12 consecutive years, Ethisphere has recognized Aflac as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies. In 2018, Fortune magazine recognized Aflac as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for the 20th consecutive year and included Aflac on its list of Most Admired Companies for the 17th time. Aflac Incorporated is a Fortune 500 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFL. To find out more about Aflac and One Day PaySM, visit aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol.

About ACM Lifting Lives®

ACM Lifting Lives® is the philanthropic arm of the Academy of Country Music dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. Through partnerships with artists and strong ties in the music industry, ACM Lifting Lives develops and funds music-related therapy and education programs, and serves members of the community who face unexpected hardships through its Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund. Generous donations and the support of artists and fans ensure ACM Lifting Lives is able to fund everything from disaster relief and helping communities in need, to music education in schools and music camps for those with disabilities, to supporting programs that use music therapy as a means to help our veterans and wounded warriors, while providing grants to help them ease back into life. For more information, please visit www.ACMLiftingLives.org.

