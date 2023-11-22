Country Roads RV Center Releases its Top 10 RV Deals of the Month for December, 2023

The List, Which Features Trailer Trailers, Fifth Wheels and More, is Just in Time for the Holiday Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they have released their list of Top 10 RV Deals for December, 2023.

To check out the list and learn more about each of the 10 models, please visit https://www.crrvc.com/announcing-country-roads-rv-centers-top-ten-rv-deals-of-the-month-for-december-2023/

As a company spokesperson noted, the timing for the December list could not be better; the holidays are coming up fast, and the blog may inspire people who are considering purchasing an RV to take the proverbial plunge into the world of adventure on wheels.

This month's list features a wide range of models that cater to various preferences, needs and price points:

Flagstaff Micro Lite 25DK

This roomy travel trailer comfortably sleeps four, and offers plenty of exterior storage and a great kitchen space with a pantry.

Freedom Express 192RBS

Lots of deluxe options are included in this travel trailer that also sleeps four; it comes with the Freedom Value Package, Ultra Lite Express Pack and 8 cubic feet fridge upgrade.

Lacrosse 3375FE

This is a spacious travel trailer with residential features and luxurious touches. It is ideal for those looking for a premium RV experience.

Puma 30RKQS

Tons of amenities and options are included with this model, including a tankless water heater, power package, outside kitchen and griddle and a tri-fold sofa in the living room.

Puma 32BH2B

Enjoy your fave TV show or movie from the theater seat in the living room, or cook meals al fresco in the deluxe outside kitchen. It also has a number of options including the Puma Power Package and more.

Sandpiper 391FLRB

This model offers plenty of basement storage, an updated floor plan and a tankless water heater, along with other amenities.

Sandpiper 4002FB

Foodies will enjoy this fifth wheel, which includes the Chef's Kitchen Package as an included option. It also comes with the Summit Package.

Northern Spirit 2146BHX

Watch the night skies with the Star Gazer Skylight in this comfy travel trailer. It also features the XTR Customer Convenience Package and XTR Camping Simplified Package.

Tracer 31BHD

Eight people can snooze in comfort in this travel trailer. It features a queen bed, as well as an entertainment center.

Wolf Pack 315PACK12

The toy hauler comes with tons of included options, including gel coat sidewalls, a second A/C, ramp door patio system and a 5500 watt gasoline generator.

"Come on in and explore these incredible deals at Country Roads RV Center and get ready to head out on your next journey with style and convenience," the spokesperson noted.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com .

Country Roads RV Center

2609 Enterprise Road

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 775-2100

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc.