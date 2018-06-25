Country Singer and Actress Jana Kramer Announces Pregnancy with Second Child After Using Ava Fertility Tracking Bracelet

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Country singer, actress and podcast host Jana Kramer announced today she is pregnant with her second child, crediting the Ava fertility tracking bracelet with helping her conceive after struggles with secondary infertility and miscarriage.

Kramer, already a mom to two-year-old daughter Jolie Rae, is due with baby number-two later this fall. The chart-topping singer and former "One Tree Hill" star, who now hosts the "Whine Down with Jana Kramer" podcast, has been public with her heartbreaking efforts to expand her family with husband Mike Caussin after struggling to get pregnant and suffering multiple miscarriages.

"I was overwhelmed with how much positive support I received when I chose to share my difficult experiences trying to add a sibling for Jolie Rae and expand our family," said Kramer. "It's so important that we women work together to lift the veil on this 'silent struggle' of secondary infertility and support each other."

Kramer says she decided to try the Ava bracelet - which enables users to identify the 5.3-day fertile window in her monthly cycle in real time - after trying to get pregnant for several months without success: "Ava let me know that the fertile days in my cycle were different from those I had identified before using other fertility tracking methods. Once we followed the Ava data and tried on the 'right' days, I got pregnant within the first cycle wearing the bracelet."

According to Ava Co-Founder Lea von Bidder, Jana is one of more than 10,000 women who have become pregnant using the Ava bracelet since its launch in August 2016. Ava has also been credited with another celebrity pregnancy, that of "The Bachelor" alum, Jade Tanner Tolbert, who gave birth to baby Emerson last fall.

How Ava Works

Ava measures nine physiological parameters including pulse rate, breathing rate, heart rate variability, temperature. Because Ava measures physiological parameters that are directly impacted by the reproductive hormones estradiol and progesterone, it can detect a five-day fertile window in a woman's cycle in real-time. Users simply wear the Ava bracelet at night and sync it with the Ava app in the morning, avoiding the hassles, mess and invasiveness of other fertility tracking methods like ovulation strips and BBT thermometers. Regulated as a class 1 medical device by the FDA, the Ava bracelet was proven in a recently concluded clinical study at the University Hospital of Zurich to detect an average of 5.3 fertile days per cycle - in real time - with 89 percent accuracy.

About Ava

Founded in Switzerland in 2014 by industry leaders in wearable technology, women's health, and data science, Ava is a medical technology company dedicated to bringing innovation to women's reproductive health. The Ava bracelet, which received The Bump "Best of Baby Tech CES 2017" award for fertility and pregnancy and the Women's Health "Editors' Choice" award, is the company's first consumer product. Ava uses sensor technology, clinical research, and data science to precisely monitor a woman's menstrual cycle or pregnancy in real time. The company is also conducting clinical studies to adapt and expand its algorithms for use as a non-hormonal contraceptive device. Backed by USD42.3M in venture funding, Ava has operations in Zurich and San Francisco.

