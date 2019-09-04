Country's Largest Collection Of Mezcal And Tequila Now Available At Mama Rabbit Bar At Park MGM In Vegas

"We fell in love with Bricia's vision to celebrate Oaxacan culture in a bold and bright way," said President of Events and Nightlife Sean Christie. "The result is a lively and captivating experience that not only is unique for Park MGM, but the entire city."

Lopez said, "Since moving to the U.S., it's been my passion to share the beauty and the culture of Oaxaca with everyone I meet. What started with me introducing mezcal to bartenders across Los Angeles years ago has blossomed into celebrating the spirit with people from around at world at Mama Rabbit. I couldn't be happier to work with MGM Resorts and Park MGM to give visitors a taste of Oaxaca right here in Vegas."

Mama Rabbit draws inspiration from the legend of Mayahuel, the goddess of agave and fertility, who was said to have 400 rabbit children that she nourished with mezcal and tequila. Over time, the rabbits came to symbolize the entire spectrum of feelings one experiences while enjoying the spirits.

Más Mezcal

World's Firsts – Mama Rabbit's collection of agave-based spirits features more than 500 different labels. Highlights include spirits exclusive to Mama Rabbit, such as the world's first mezcal-barreled Blanco tequila, the first-of-its-kind mezcal aged in premium Mendocino pot still brandy casks, and a Centennial Blend featuring 10 aged tequilas in one bottle adding up to 100 years in age.

Mama Rabbit's collection of agave-based spirits features more than 500 different labels. Highlights include spirits exclusive to Mama Rabbit, such as the world's first mezcal-barreled tequila, the first-of-its-kind mezcal aged in premium pot still brandy casks, and a Centennial Blend featuring 10 aged tequilas in one bottle adding up to 100 years in age. Tour de Mexico – The flavor of each spirit is heavily influenced by the elevation and geographic location in which the agave was grown. Guests can taste their way through Oaxaca with the help of a geographical guide in the menu that plots the origin of each agave spirit. The tequilas and mezcals are available in one- or two-ounce pours and can be crafted into a tasting flight. Each pour is served with a unique pairing to amplify its flavor like an Oaxacan chocolate truffle.

– The flavor of each spirit is heavily influenced by the elevation and geographic location in which the agave was grown. Guests can taste their way through with the help of a geographical guide in the menu that plots the origin of each agave spirit. The tequilas and mezcals are available in one- or two-ounce pours and can be crafted into a tasting flight. Each pour is served with a unique pairing to amplify its flavor like an Oaxacan chocolate truffle. Fresh Takes – Mama Rabbit crafts colorful cocktails that enhance the agave flavors through an elaborate creation process. Salt of the Earth pairs dry ice with Los Nahuales Reposado Mezcal, Amontillado Sherry, Ancho Reyes Chilli Liqueur, Corazon Bitters , vegetable salt and botanicals for a presentation that plays on mezcal's inherent smoky flavor. Flora y Fauna also incorporates dry ice for a playful drink made with El Tesoro Blanco Tequila, cucumber, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, lime and rose water.

– Mama Rabbit crafts colorful cocktails that enhance the agave flavors through an elaborate creation process. pairs dry ice with Los Nahuales Reposado Mezcal, Amontillado Sherry, Ancho Reyes Chilli Liqueur, , vegetable salt and botanicals for a presentation that plays on mezcal's inherent smoky flavor. also incorporates dry ice for a playful drink made with El Tesoro Blanco Tequila, cucumber, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, lime and rose water. Classics Reimagined – Mama Rabbit changes perceptions of classic tequila and mezcal-based drinks with bold and defining flavors. The Palomita features Casamigos Mezcal, hibiscus syrup, grapefruit, lime, Watermelon-Hibiscus Agua Fresca Cerveza and a hibiscus salt rim. The Guelaguetza Cocktail , a staple at Lopez's Los Angeles restaurant, is a take on the margarita with El Silencio Espadin, lime, sal de gusano and a frozen lime paleta. Another of Lopez's favorites is the Mamachelada , which includes her signature I Love Michelada OG Brown Mix paired with Mexican lager, tajin and lime.

– Mama Rabbit changes perceptions of classic tequila and mezcal-based drinks with bold and defining flavors. The features Casamigos Mezcal, hibiscus syrup, grapefruit, lime, Watermelon-Hibiscus Agua Fresca Cerveza and a hibiscus salt rim. The , a staple at Lopez's restaurant, is a take on the margarita with El Silencio Espadin, lime, sal de gusano and a frozen lime paleta. Another of Lopez's favorites is the , which includes her signature I Love Michelada OG Brown Mix paired with Mexican lager, tajin and lime. Bottle Servicito – Groups can enjoy a fun style of bottle service with the Bottle Servicito menu, which features approximately 20 tequilas and 10 mezcals. Each bottle is presented with a tower overflowing with house-made mixers, fresh squeezed juices, salts, herbs and fresh fruits.

– Groups can enjoy a fun style of bottle service with the Bottle Servicito menu, which features approximately 20 tequilas and 10 mezcals. Each bottle is presented with a tower overflowing with house-made mixers, fresh squeezed juices, salts, herbs and fresh fruits. No Paper Straws – All drinks at Mama Rabbit are served with biodegradable Bio Agave straws made from agave fibers that are discarded during the agave fermentation process.

In addition to the expansive beverage menu, Mama Rabbit also serves a selection of light bites inspired by Oaxacan cuisine such as Mama's Guacamole or the Salsa Trio & Chips, which includes tomatillo crudo, Oaxaca pasilla and habanero borracho salsas. For something sweet, guests can enjoy crisp Churros with an Oaxacan chocolate dip or a tangy Lime Paleta.

The Legend of Mayahuel Comes to Life

With interiors and branding conceived by DesignAgency, the design fuses the electric atmosphere of a Mexican taverna with the artful magic and mystery of a speakeasy complete with visually rich textures, colors and patterns synonymous with Mexican modernism. Lively music captures the state of Oaxaca's energy while a bold and bright art program pays homage to the region's famous art scene.

Mama Rabbit is divided into three distinct spaces with the focal point of a double-sided bar that stretches 40 feet high and features Mama Rabbit's stunning collection of artisanal mezcal and tequila bottles. The front bar serves walk-up guests daily. To the left of the bar, a sophisticated and intimate lounge beneath a cavern-like brick vaulted colonnade features five secluded spaces with casual seating for larger groups and retractable shutters that open to the resort. On the opposite side of the bar, Mama Rabbit's taverna features a robust lineup of entertainment that transitions the mood of the venue throughout the evening. Key design elements:

Okuda's "Mother Natura" – The goddess takes her place at Mama Rabbit in a work of art by acclaimed artist Okuda San Miguel entitled, "Mother Natura," which includes an 18-by-22-foot mural of Mayahuel looking down upon a valley with agave. The mural is accompanied by a series of three 12-feet-tall sculptures- a bunny and two deer. Mayahuel watches over her children who are adorning the opposite wall in the form of 400 barro negro rabbit figurines handcrafted by Oaxacan ceramicists.

The goddess takes her place at Mama Rabbit in a work of art by acclaimed artist entitled, "Mother Natura," which includes an 18-by-22-foot mural of Mayahuel looking down upon a valley with agave. The mural is accompanied by a series of three 12-feet-tall sculptures- a bunny and two deer. Mayahuel watches over her children who are adorning the opposite wall in the form of 400 barro negro rabbit figurines handcrafted by Oaxacan ceramicists. Lounge Features – Underscoring Mama Rabbit's mischievous theme, Italian/Mexican woodworker Renzo Spada created an elaborately hand-carved fireplace for the lounge depicting children hiding behind rabbit masks. Overhead, a custom mobile light fixture by LA-based artist Andrea Claire features dancing bamboo lanterns and mirrored black polished orbs. Directly below, blackjack and roulette gaming tables sit on a custom-designed carpet adorned with flowers and jumping rabbits that enhances the playful and eclectic environment.

Mama Rabbit Bar is open Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday from 5 p.m. – midnight and Wednesday – Saturday from 5 p.m. – 3 a.m. For more information, visit Mama Rabbit Bar's website.

ABOUT PARK MGM

Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are the newest luxury destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, offering an intimate resort experience on a grand scale. A partnership between MGM Resorts International and New York-based Sydell Group, Park MGM features 2,700 guest rooms and suites; and the Las Vegas extension of Sydell's NoMad features 293 well-appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort's remarkable culinary program features NoMad Restaurant and NoMad Bar from Will Guidara and Daniel Humm; L.A. legend Roy Choi's Korean BBQ concept, Best Friend; Hogsalt Hospitality's renowned Bavette's Steakhouse; and the 40,000-square-foot vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly, among other dining and cocktail experiences. Park Theater, the resort's entertainment destination, is a 5,200-seat venue home to special engagements by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and other top entertainers. Park MGM is also home to the unique nightlife concept from LA-based Houston Hospitality, On The Record. Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas are located in the heart of The Strip, next to the entertainment and dining neighborhood created by The Park and the 20,000-seat T-Mobile Arena. Park MGM is owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit ParkMGM.com, call toll-free at 888-529-4828 or follow on Facebook or Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Natalie Mounier / Robert Flicker

702.737.3100

nmounier@kirvindoak.com / rflicker@kirvindoak.com

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

