Coupa and Celonis Collaborate to Eliminate Value Leakage Across Autonomous Spend Management

Integration provides Coupa Navi AI agents with the operational context to automate complex procurement workflows

LAS VEGAS and MUNICH, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, and Celonis, a global leader in Process Intelligence, today announced an integration to improve business processes for a proactive, intelligent procurement engine.

Celonis' leadership in process intelligence—which gives companies a common language for understanding and improving how their business runs, and is a key enabler of Enterprise AI—supports Coupa's ability to transform how procurement, finance, and supply chain teams get work done smarter and faster. This collaboration enables companies to deploy Celonis's Process Intelligence directly through the Coupa App Marketplace. By leveraging Coupa's trillions of dollars in spend data and Celonis Process Intelligence, customers gain a 360-degree view of the entire spend lifecycle. Enterprises can now move beyond static dashboards to automatically pinpoint and resolve the root causes of cash leakage and operational inefficiency.

"AI Agents are only effective if they are fed the best data, intelligence and context," said Salvatore Lombardo, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Coupa. "By integrating with Celonis, we achieve this by eliminating the bottlenecks that stifle productivity to provide our Navi AI agents with the best operational context required to execute work autonomously and make the best decisions. Creating this type of business spend brain and agent-to-agent collaboration network empowers our customers to move from manual tasks to more strategic work, with AI agents autonomously handling the tasks, doing the work, and executing the most accurate business decisions with humans always in the loop."

Key features of this collaboration include:

Eliminating Maverick Buying: Identify and enforce procurement policy to increase total spend under management.

Identify and enforce procurement policy to increase total spend under management. Accelerating Touchless Invoicing: Diagnosis and resolve the root causes of 3-way match failures across Coupa and ERP systems.

Diagnosis and resolve the root causes of 3-way match failures across Coupa and ERP systems. Optimizing Working Capital: Harmonize payment terms to enable Navi agents to capture early-payment discounts and prevent premature payments.

Harmonize payment terms to enable Navi agents to capture early-payment discounts and prevent premature payments. Driving More Accurate AI Agent Decisions: Navi AI agents are provided with critical data and business context needed to drive goal-driven, autonomous execution.

"AI agents are only as good as the context they're given. By bringing Celonis Process Intelligence into the Coupa platform, we're giving those agents a real understanding of how procurement actually runs - across every system involved. That's what enables Enterprise AI to make a real impact and drive meaningful value," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Engineering Officer, at Celonis. "We're genuinely excited about what this means for Coupa and Celonis customers who are trying to get more value out of their AI investments."

"With siloed systems often lacking the context to automate work, connected process intelligence is a modern procurement imperative," said Eric Washer, Coupa SVP Product Strategy. "Celonis on the Coupa App Marketplace gives our customers full transparency to eliminate AI blind spots and capture tremendous business value that is trapped across fragmented systems. Celonis and our entire partner ecosystem is critical to how we rapidly accelerate the adoption and value of Coupa AI for our customers."

The Coupa App Marketplace connects businesses with certified, purpose-built solutions that extend Coupa's leading platform power without the cost of custom development. Customers can easily integrate tools to solve specific operational challenges, reduce technical debt, and maximize their spend management investment.

Attending Coupa in Inspire in Las Vegas? Join us at our booth to learn more. Visit the Celonis marketplace listing here.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $10 trillion dataset, Coupa brings evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work — for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Platform combines process data, business knowledge, and decision intelligence to provide Enterprise AI the operational context it needs to succeed. Thousands of the world's leading companies trust Celonis and its ecosystem of global partners to industrialize AI, building and deploying AI-driven, composable solutions and unlocking meaningful, compounding value.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

© 2026 Celonis SE. All rights reserved. Celonis and the Celonis "droplet" logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Celonis SE in Germany and other jurisdictions. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Coupa Software