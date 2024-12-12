Coupa Announces Inspire May 12-15 and Inspire World Tour Roadshow

Signature global event for procurement, finance, supply chain, and IT professionals returns to Vegas and new World Tour roadshow will span five countries

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The stage is set for profitable growth as Coupa announced it will hold its flagship community event Inspire in May in Las Vegas and take the best of the event on a World Tour roadshow that will span five countries throughout summer. Inspire gathers leaders across finance, procurement, supply chain, and IT together for curated learning, keynotes, demos, and networking alongside industry peers.

Inspire's global event will be held at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas on May 12-15, 2025 , followed by five World Tour events in:

Coupa Inspire

Frankfurt – June 3, 2025

– London – June 17, 2025

– Sydney – August 21, 2025

– São Paulo – September 2025

Tokyo – September 2025

Adventurer, athlete, and author Erik Weihenmayer will keynote Inspire in Las Vegas. Erik applies a powerful "no barriers mindset" to overcome any challenge and was the first blind person to reach the summit of Mount Everest and climb the Seven Summits, the highest mountains on each continent.

Global Inspire attendees will also hear from Coupa CEO Leagh Turner, CPTO Salvatore Lombardo, and customer speakers from AMLI Residential, American Tire Distributors, Bank of Montreal, Compass Minerals, Jabil, Nordstrom, Staples, Synchrony Financial, Thoughtworks, Uber, United Airlines, Wayfair, Vacasa and more.

Supply chain industry professionals will also get access to an exclusive "Supply Chain Xperience," offering dedicated content, networking, training, and thought leadership for attendees to best position their organizations to outmaneuver disruptions and confidently balance tradeoffs.

"As we've seen over more than a decade of holding Inspire, it's the top event of the year for any spend management or supply chain professional. Every year, our unrivaled community brings the most extraordinary energy, education, and excitement. I cannot wait for thousands to join us at our global event in May, and then bring the best of Inspire to our customers' doorsteps through our World Tour roadshow. Our goal is to give attendees a hands-on look at new innovations and product roadmap, hear about transformational journeys of success from top Coupa Trendsetters, and get access to deep-dive trainings and advisory boards to get the most out of their Coupa investment," said Kevin Iaquinto, Coupa CMO.

"Our community is at the heart of everything we do. While there is no substitute for the value of attending our global event in Las Vegas, we are excited to take the best of Coupa closer to our customers for a more immersive experience with focused keynotes, sessions, customer stories, innovations, and demos that are highly relevant for the country and region," said João Paulo da Silva, Coupa Regional President, EMEA and APAC.

Coupa has also opened submissions for its annual Trendsetter Awards (formerly Spendsetters). Trendsetters celebrates visionary teams that have leveraged Coupa's total spend management platform and supply chain solutions to drive best-in-class efficiency, growth and margin impact. Submissions for the awards close on January 31, 2025.

Pre-sale registration for Inspire Vegas is now open for customers at a discounted rate until March 11, 2025. Full registration will open on March 12, 2025.

Registration for the Inspire World Tour events will be announced in February.

Watch the Inspire 2024 recap here .

