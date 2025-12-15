Coupa's AI-Driven Procurement Saves Customers Almost $15B in Q3 FY26

AI innovation, new customer wins, and expanding network activity underscore Coupa's business strength and leadership in autonomous spend management

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced continued momentum in Q3 FY26, fueled by strong customer adoption, accelerated use of its Coupa Navi™ AI agents, and increased scale across its global Business Trade Network.

From August through October 2025, organizations worldwide used Coupa to manage over $425B of business spend, and realized almost $15B in savings, bringing Coupa's customers' lifetime savings total to$288B. As companies evolve from AI pilots to new ways of working and operating with AI, leaders are turning to Coupa's industry-leading platform to deliver return-on-investment (ROI) for their AI-driven projects across procurement, finance, and supply chain.

"Coupa's "network effect" is clear – quarter after quarter, we see many new customers come to Coupa to transform how they manage business spend using AI," said Leagh Turner, CEO of Coupa. "At the same time, we have a growing network of large and small suppliers who are increasingly transacting with these buyers. In the past year, Coupa serviced over one million sourcing events that were fueled by our AI-native platform. This was only possible because the Coupa platform leverages secure, structured, proprietary data for AI that allows a global buyer-supplier network to access intelligence and automation derived from actual transactions so we can deliver tangible value to our customers."

Customer Growth and Network Scale Accelerate in Q3

Coupa's Q3 performance demonstrated strength across direct and indirect spend as organizations deepened their investment in AI-powered procurement:

Strong renewals with nearly 300 organizations expanding their use of Coupa across indirect and direct procurement, invoice-to-pay, and supply chain solutions.

Continued new logo growth with 65 new customers selecting Coupa as their total spend management platform provider of choice.

New customers around the globe including Brinks, Cineverse, African Bank, and Grupo Anaya joined the Coupa Community.

Q3 Delivers Major Advances in AI Agents and Network Intelligence

The quarter marked a milestone period of innovation as Coupa advanced numerous autonomous spend management capabilities:

Coupa was also recognized as a Leader in the Spend Matters SolutionMap for Intake/Orchestration , validating its leadership in this category. In addition, Coupa was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for supply chain commerce networks – underscoring the strength of its direct materials spend and supply chain collaboration capabilities.

Global Engagement Surges as Customers Embrace Agentic AI

Coupa engaged thousands of procurement, finance, and supply chain leaders across global events in the third quarter:

Coupa's Inspire World Tour concluded with hundreds attending events in both Sydney and Brazil.

concluded with hundreds attending events in both Sydney and Brazil. Coupa also initiated a fourteen city global REAL AI @Work roadshow , in partnership with the Boston Consulting Group, that brought together hundreds of procurement leaders cities worldwide to hear real AI stories and use cases of Coupa AI transformation. In addition, thousands more joined online to hear the online version through Coupa's Real AI Academy.

A "Community-First" Culture That Continues to Give Back

Coupa employees across 18 countries also volunteered nearly 2,000 hours supporting more than 30 nonprofit organizations during Global Impact Week , living the company's core values and engaging in the communities where they live.

Coupa also released its 2025 Sustainability Report , reinforcing the company's commitment to ESG transparency, and long-term corporate sustainability.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

SOURCE Coupa Software