Coupa Announces Leadership Moves in Finance and Operations

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management, today announced the appointment of Todd Ford to president of finance and operations. In addition, Tony Tiscornia was promoted to chief financial officer (CFO), reporting to Ford. Both positions are effective immediately.

Ford, who has been CFO since May 2015, led the company through its successful IPO in October 2016 and scaled the Finance function through a period of rapid growth as Coupa's revenue grew over 10x during that time. In his new role, Ford will continue to lead Coupa's Global Finance and Operations teams as well as oversee strategic global initiatives for the company.

As CFO, Tiscornia will be responsible for global financial reporting and compliance, capital markets, and investor relations. Tiscornia, who was previously chief accounting officer, brings 20-plus years of finance and accounting experience, and nearly 10 years of SaaS experience to his new role.

"I am thrilled to see Todd and Tony assume these new roles at Coupa," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "Todd has been an integral member of our executive leadership team, helping guide the growth of our business and operations. This new role allows Todd to dedicate more time to our global initiatives as we continue to scale to meet the needs of businesses around the world. At the same time, it is incredibly gratifying to promote Tony to CFO. Tony has been a key contributor to our success over the last eight-plus years and I am confident that he will do exceedingly well as the new CFO during the next phase of our journey."

About Coupa

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit https://www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

Related Links

https://www.coupa.com

