Coupa Appoints João Paulo da Silva as Regional President, EMEA and APAC

Former SAP leader joins Coupa to lead global and emerging market growth

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today announced that João Paulo da Silva has joined the company as Regional President, EMEA & APAC. Da Silva has dedicated his career to scaling software and technology businesses, with an exceptional track record building and leading diverse, high-performing teams into emerging markets.

João Paulo da Silva, Coupa Regional President, EMEA and APAC

"João's deep knowledge and vast experience scaling global businesses in new and existing markets makes him a crucial addition to the Coupa team at this time. His commitment to putting customers at the heart of everything, dedication to supporting people's growth and development, and passion for using innovation as a growth driver will make an exponential impact in accelerating our company growth," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO.

"Many technologies today are unfit to keep pace with the pressures the macro environment is putting on operating margins. Coupa is a more agile company focused on improving customers' total spend management. Its AI-driven platform stands out above the rest because it delivers unmatched capabilities, insights, and ROI. Using AI as a force for good and as a margin multiplier for our customers is precisely why I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Coupa community. I'm ready to work with our customers and partners to apply our purpose as the margin multiplier company to help the world run better and improve our community's lives around the world," said da Silva.

Before joining Coupa, da Silva was an advisor to private equity firms and served as a senior advisor with KPMG. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership roles with SAP throughout EMEA for more than two decades. His executive tenure culminated as the leader of SAP's Southern Europe region, where he unlocked exponential growth across many countries in the region.

Da Silva has experience in marketing, partners, and sales executive leadership, across EMEA and emerging market regions. He holds a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science, a postgraduate in marketing and business management, and has continued his executive education at Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and IMD. Da Silva speaks four languages fluently.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

