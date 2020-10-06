Coupa Appoints Michelle Brennan to Board of Directors

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced that Michelle Brennan will join its board of directors. An accomplished healthcare executive who most recently served as Global Value Creation Leader at Johnson & Johnson, Brennan brings decades of experience in global operations and corporate strategy initiatives that drive market and business growth.

"Michelle has a stellar reputation as a hands-on operational leader with a bias for action," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "She believes in the power of Business Spend Management to transform and revitalize businesses globally. I look forward to partnering with her as we continue to grow our business and deliver meaningful value to companies everywhere."

At Johnson & Johnson, Brennan was a member of the company's Medical Device Executive Leadership Team and responsible for the division's value creation through cost management initiatives. In just six months, Brennan delivered $1 billion in savings by streamlining organizations and processes, removing stranded costs, and instigating discipline through scorecards and dashboards.

"Coupa's focus on value drew me to the company, as it's something I've championed my entire career," said Brennan. "Now more than ever, businesses need solutions that drive value and are turning to platforms like Coupa to implement, streamline and operationalize end-to-end processes that save time, resources, and money. I'm excited to further my passion for this kind of innovation and help steward the next phase of Coupa's journey."

Brennan started at Johnson & Johnson as a pharmaceutical sales representative, and quickly discovered not just a job, but a life-long career. In a previous role as Company Group Chair of Johnson & Johnson's Medical Device business in Europe, Middle East & Africa, she boosted the struggling business in just three years to above-market growth for the first time in five years. Her success came from initiatives to combine three siloed franchises into one unified business unit, build critical capabilities, transform the business model from "technology only" to "technology plus digital solutions," and evolve the organizational mindset from "play not to lose" to "play to win."

