Coupa Cited as a Leader by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: eProcurement Platforms, Q4 2019. The report evaluated eProcurement solutions from 12 different software vendors on a set of 31 criteria, placing Coupa among the Leaders, noting that the company delivers excellent usability for end users and suppliers.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave for eProcurement," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "Coupa's focus on innovation and delivering customer success is core to how we enable customers to achieve meaningful and measurable value. We believe our placement in this report is further validation of this mission and our success in helping the BSM community spend smarter every day."

Coupa received the highest scores possible in 15 criteria, including:

Market approach

Technology robustness

Supplier integration

Spend optimization

Roadmap and planned enhancements

Partner ecosystem

"Coupa continues to set the bar for customer success focus for the entire business applications industry, not only eProcurement," writes Duncan Jones, vice president, principal analyst at Forrester. "Enterprises of all sizes should consider Coupa, particularly if they need willing adoption by large numbers of employees and suppliers."

Businesses need a comprehensive platform that enables them to manage all of their business spend by giving them visibility into what's happening across the organization. Coupa gives its customers the visibility and control they need to respond quickly amid economic uncertainty, navigate changes, and spend smarter every day.

To learn more about how Coupa can help your company achieve greater visibility into its business spend, visit www.coupa.com.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

