Coupa Cited as a Leader by Independent Research Firm

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) was named a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Supplier Risk And Performance Management Platforms, Q3 2020 . The report evaluated supplier risk and performance management (SRPM) solutions from 10 different software vendors on a set of 24 criteria, naming Coupa as a Leader. Of the 24 criteria, Coupa received the top score in the performance management criterion and the highest score possible in the corporate strategy criterion.

The global pandemic has demonstrated the criticality of having full visibility and control into the risks and weaknesses associated with a company's portfolio of suppliers. The Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform enables companies to monitor supplier risk and optimize their supply base with AI-powered risk scores drawn from third-party data and supplier interactions from across the Coupa community.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Supplier Risk And Performance Management during our first year of eligibility," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "We believe this report offers strong validation of the strength of our vision and innovation in supplier risk, a critical component of Business Spend Management. With the Coupa platform, businesses can get the visibility, control, and prescriptive insights they need to spend smarter and safer every day."

"Coupa continues to grow revenue...thanks to its broad and deep suite of products and...exceptional commitment to customer success," writes report author Duncan Jones, vice president, principal analyst at Forrester. "Coupa is an excellent choice for enterprises that want an easy-to-use SRPM solution either standalone or as the first step in a journey to an integrated supplier value management (SVM) platform."

