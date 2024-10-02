Coupa Customers Realized 276% ROI Over Three Years Driving Transformational Growth

2024 Total Economic Impact Study quantifies the value and margin improvements delivered by Coupa's leading AI-driven total spend management platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, today released the results of a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting along with an interactive return on investment (ROI) calculator that companies can use to gauge potential ROI from its platform. The study found that Coupa's industry-leading AI total spend management platform helped organizations rapidly drive margin improvements, with a return-of-investment of 276% within three years. The interactive ROI calculator estimates the financial impact Coupa can have on a potential business.

Companies that deployed Coupa achieved more than 3X the financial benefit versus the cost of purchase, with payback within 10 months. According to the study, the composite organization experienced benefits of $90 million over three years versus costs of $24 million, adding up to a net present value (NPV) of $66 million for deploying Coupa.

Interviewees said that prior to Coupa, their organizations' operations were siloed and inundated with manual processes and legacy technology. With Coupa, they're capturing margin improvements, enhancing business processes, and mitigating supply chain risk.

"CEOs and CFOs are dealing with mounting cost pressures, struggling with siloed, manual processes, and facing increasing supplier risk, all of which is corroding their margins," said Kevin Iaquinto, CMO at Coupa. "With Coupa's AI-driven platform, organizations can start small and scale as they benefit from rapid and quantifiable results they're able to reinvest in their business. Coupa is transforming how organizations manage their supplier relationships and risk, contracts, spend, and payments, enabling them to capture significant margin improvements, streamline operations, and proactively identify and manage potential risk."

Additional benefits of deploying Coupa realized by the composite organization, include:

Cost of goods sold (COGS)-related margin improvement of 1.4%

Logistics-related margin improvement of 2%Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A)-related margin improvement of 0.7%

Asset redeployment-related margin improvement of 10%

Invoicing efficiencies of 50%

Sourcing and spend reporting efficiencies of 100%

Technology-related margin improvement of $560,000 annually

On top of the quantifiable benefits, an organization can experience improvements around supplier diversity, supplier relationships, and risk mitigation.

"We are now saving money for every PO we issue. I have done dozens of procure-to-pay implementations and this is the first that has paid itself back within a year," said David Karakas, Senior Director, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement at Tessera Therapeutics.

Global businesses big and small like ADM, Erco Worldwide, Hilton, Jabil, Staples, and Uber trust the Coupa platform to manage their supplier relationships, contracts, spend, and payments and experience results like those in the study.

Coupa commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential ROI enterprises may realize by deploying Coupa for source-to-pay. Based on interviews with Coupa customers, Forrester aggregated the interviewees' experiences into a single composite organization to determine the potential ROI and other business impacts.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

