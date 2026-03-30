Coupa Inspire 2026 Showcases Real AI Results for Business Network Impact with Global Brands

Coupa introduces AI DevCon: procurement industry-first developer and builders conference that empowers attendees to bring and/or build their own AI agents onsite with experts

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading platform for autonomous spend management, today announced Inspire 2026 to showcase the ways that AI is revolutionizing total spend management. The event will be held May 11–14, 2026 at the ARIA Resort in Las Vegas and boasts over 70 customer-led sessions. And for the first time in its history, Coupa is hosting a developer and builders conference, Coupa AI DevCon, which precedes the main event on Monday, May 11 and allows attendees to start building their own AI agents through a hands-on workshop approach.

Coupa Inspire attendees will discover how agentic AI and Coupa's network effect are making procurement faster, easier, and smarter; ensuring finance and treasury teams have unparalleled visibility and control; and how supply chains become more resilient and adaptive to whatever happens next.

Global procurement and finance leaders from leading brands, such as Brown Forman, Kimberly Clark, and Nasdaq will headline the main stage.

Deliveroo is turning procurement into a strategic decision engine. Rob Turner, Chief Procurement Officer , shares how the company uses Coupa to power faster, data-driven sourcing and decision making across 10 countries.

is turning procurement into a strategic decision engine. , shares how the company uses Coupa to power faster, data-driven sourcing and decision making across 10 countries. NFI Industries is scaling automation across enterprise spend. Dennis Fay, Vice President of Strategic Sourcing, explains how his team manages $1.8B in spend while automating nearly 70% of transactions.

is scaling automation across enterprise spend. explains how his team manages $1.8B in spend while automating nearly 70% of transactions. Xylem is breaking down procurement silos. Alberto Pasa, Senior Director of Global Procurement, reveals how the company unified direct and indirect spend to enable smarter global sourcing decisions.

Inspire also welcomes global leaders from Carnival, Mastercard, Molex, Synchrony Financial, and Tyson Foods. to the stage to share how Coupa acts as the system of intelligence powering smarter operations across finance, procurement, and supply chain.

Coupa AI DevCon - Bringing Expert Builders and Vibecoders Together

With DevCon 2026, Coupa is opening up its platform and AI agents to encourage innovators to come together to build solutions that reshape workflows and processes. Using Coupa Navi agents and Agent Studio, attendees can build or bring their own agents for maximum value and seamless agent-to-agent (A2A) collaboration benefits.

"DevCon is how we speed up the adoption of agentic AI across our customer and partner ecosystem," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer. "There is so much value in using Coupa Navi agents to automate workflows and decisions, and now the entire Coupa community can get hands on to see how they can orchestrate agents and get started in building custom AI agents with Coupa Agent Studio."

Coupa Welcomes Award-Winning Actor Kevin Bacon as Featured Keynote Speaker!

To help illustrate what the "network effect" looks like, Coupa is proud to be joined by award-winning actor Kevin Bacon on the mainstage at Inspire. Bacon is one of the foremost actors balancing roles in film and television, including Footloose, Mystic River, A Few Good Men, The Following, and Sirens. He founded SixDegrees.org which encourages people to connect and become a celebrity for their cause by raising money for local and grassroots charities in the US.

"Inspire 2026 is the one place where the combined power of agentic AI and Coupa's Network Effect brings real business and workforce benefits to life," said Kevin Iaquinto, Coupa Chief Marketing Officer. "By connecting AI builders and leaders, we're ensuring that AI serves as the future foundation for our autonomous spend and decision platform powered by network intelligence. If you want the real-world playbook for who's winning with AI, you have to be in this room!"

Early bird registration is extended! Save $300 off full registration now through March 31st. Look for the Inspire World Tours in London and Frankfurt for a more local flavor–more cities to be named soon!

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading platform for autonomous spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $9.5 trillion dataset, Coupa brings evidence-based intelligence and autonomous AI agents to a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers on a unified platform. Coupa seamlessly automates the purchasing and transaction process for buyers and suppliers alike, powering the #1 business trade network. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

SOURCE Coupa Software