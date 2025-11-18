Coupa Launches New AI Agents to Accelerate Source-to-Pay ROI Featuring Autonomous Sourcing, Collaboration, and Orchestration

Latest platform release harnesses autonomous, agentic AI to deliver demonstrable, quantifiable results, driving next-level insights and efficiency in sourcing and supplier management

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading AI platform for Total Spend Management, today announced a significant platform release powered by agentic AI. This release delivers predictive intelligence and orchestration capabilities that enable procurement and sourcing leaders to accelerate sourcing cycles, reduce manual effort, and gain granular control over supplier management.

"Procurement workflows must be fundamentally redesigned to thrive amidst market volatility. We're moving beyond simple automation to tackle the complexity of sourcing and supplier management with a new class of autonomous AI agents," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer. "This release is a true game-changer. By leveraging agentic AI across our platform, we're delivering the essential spend visibility, control, and orchestration capabilities needed to maximize purchasing power, accelerate time-to-value, and ultimately redefine global trade with our two-sided network."

Autonomous Agents: Eliminating Friction Throughout the Source-to-Pay Lifecycle

Leveraging Coupa Navi™ AI agents throughout the Source-to-Pay process, Coupa is removing the friction and errors that stall operations and driving up to 50% increase in across-the-board efficiency gains. These AI agents slash time spent on tedious, manual tasks, ensuring compliance and faster execution:

Navi Cost Formula Assistance Agent for Coupa Sourcing Optimization (CSO) uses AI to transform plain language into accurate cost and scoring formulas, accelerating formula creation by up to 75% and reducing errors.

uses AI to transform plain language into accurate cost and scoring formulas, accelerating formula creation by up to 75% and reducing errors. Navi Request Creation Agent expands AI conversion to fully support complex Statements of Work (SOWs) and upload files, reducing manual entry time by up to 50% and accelerating compliant request creation.

Transforming Supplier Engagement with Agentic AI

The latest release uses intelligent automation to elevate the supplier experience while providing powerful AI tools to help buyers accelerate discovery, reduce costs, and strengthen relationships:

Navi Supplier Assistance Agent automates instant, 24/7 responses to common supplier questions, resolving inquiries up to 50% faster and lowering operational support costs.

automates instant, 24/7 responses to common supplier questions, resolving inquiries up to 50% faster and lowering operational support costs. Navi Supplier Discovery Agent uses natural language queries to help sourcing managers find the best-fit suppliers up to 100% faster, accelerating sourcing cycles and improving match quality.

uses natural language queries to help sourcing managers find the best-fit suppliers up to 100% faster, accelerating sourcing cycles and improving match quality. Coupa's expanded Supplier Workbench in its Customer Supplier Portal (CSP) centralizes all pending actions and allows buyers to configure rule-based tasks with priorities, improving collaboration and ensuring faster supplier response.

Unlocking Autonomous Strategic Sourcing

Building on its recent acquisition of Cirtuo , Coupa is enabling autonomous spend management, and its new integration layer between Category Strategy and Core Sourcing directly bridges the critical gap between high-level planning and tangible execution.

Category Strategy Integration connects strategic planning directly to event execution within a single platform, helping customers realize category savings up to 30% faster by translating approved category plans into measurable sourcing events.

"By embedding category-strategy capabilities directly into Coupa's core platform, this move addresses a persistent industry gap: it enables procurement teams not only to execute sourcing events, but to define and manage strategy in real time. That connectivity is the missing link, translating strategic plans into execution instantly; and positions Coupa's customers to move from reacting to planning, fundamentally shifting the speed and impact of sourcing," Bertrand Maltaverne, Sr. Analyst for upstream procurement, Spend Matters, A Hackett Group Division.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

SOURCE Coupa Software