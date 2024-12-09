Coupa Named 2024 Top Software & Tech Award Winner for Supply Chain Visibility

Coupa Supply Chain Collaboration Suite powers business continuity, protects bottom line with total spend management

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the margin multiplier company, was selected as a winner of the 2024 Top Software & Tech Award in the Supply Chain Visibility category by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for enhancements to Coupa Supply Chain Collaboration.

The award spotlights new-to-market software and technology solutions that provide automation, efficiency, and visibility to the supply chain space. With Coupa Supply Chain Collaboration, direct and indirect spend is unified in one place, enabling customers to run efficiently, grow effectively, and operate confidently. Backed by Coupa's robust data set of more than $7T in spend across more than 10M buyers and suppliers, customers have the end-to-end visibility, predictive insights, automated actions, and informed decision making to unlock savings and enhance profitable growth.

"At Coupa, we're on a mission to help businesses better manage total spend — both indirect and direct — by leveraging our 10M buyer-and-supplier network and community-generated AI. Our data provides a path to adaptive supply chain management – empowering organizations to predict and act on disruptions before they occur," said Salvatore Lombardo, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Our holistic AI-driven platform enables buyers and suppliers to communicate and collaborate seamlessly and more efficiently, allowing them to better match supply and demand. With the Coupa Community Network at the center of global economic trade, we're working to create the network that builds the future of trade where all routine tasks will be automated and strategic buyers can discover suppliers and evaluate sustainability, carbon footprint, risk awareness, and more, with a speed and efficiency that far exceeds today's manual processes."

First introduced in 2023, Coupa Supply Chain Collaboration enables supply chain, procurement, and finance leaders to streamline communications. In May 2024, Coupa announced substantial advancements to the suite to further empower customers' resiliency in the face of ongoing market disruptions and challenges, including:

Forecast Collaboration : Helping businesses increase forecast accuracy to reduce inventory costs, improve customer service due to reduced shortages, and capitalize on upside demand opportunities by connecting supply chain planners and suppliers.

: Helping businesses increase forecast accuracy to reduce inventory costs, improve customer service due to reduced shortages, and capitalize on upside demand opportunities by connecting supply chain planners and suppliers. Purchase Order (PO) Collaboration Intelligence: Aiding customers in preventing revenue loss by providing insights and real-time control over direct and complex procurement and ensuring supply of critical materials despite unexpected disruptions.

"These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year's winners do to ensure the safety, security, and sustainability of our supply chains," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

To learn more about Coupa and its Supply Chain Collaboration Suite, visit www.coupa.com/products/supply-chain-collaboration/.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

