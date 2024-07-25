Coupa Named A Leader in Accounts Payable Invoice Automation Report by Independent Research Firm

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In its evaluation of accounts payable invoice automation, Forrester Research named Coupa , the margin multiplier company™, a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Accounts Payable Invoice Automation, Q3 2024.

The new report evaluated solutions from seven software providers across 31 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores possible across 20 different criteria – including partner ecosystem, fraud and risk management, and cash forecasting.

"AP automation is a cornerstone for CFOs and finance teams to achieve operational excellence. One in three finance leaders are increasing investments in AP automation to become more efficient and increase team productivity," said Fang Chang, Chief Product Officer at Coupa. "In a crowded AP technology market, Coupa's solution stands out above the rest for our flexibility, scalability, and full payment lifecycle visibility, traceability, and process efficiency. Coupa's AI-driven AP automation solution strategically enhances financial agility and decision-making. We accelerate financial close, eliminate manual tasks like paper and spreadsheets, detect and prevent fraud, ensure compliance, and streamline payments – all of which help increase margins and create durable, sustainable growth."

Before Coupa, GameStop dealt with mostly manual processes and lacked automation, preventing them from reaching growth targets and implementing more strategic projects and scale. Using Coupa, they now control a complex invoice ecosystem faster with fewer resources and leverage AI prescriptive recommendations to boost operational efficiency with one intuitive platform.

"I now have a seat at the table with our treasurer and CFO on how we manage cash because now I have the visibility to see potential spend over the next three to six months," said Nathanael Pearson, VP, Global Accounting Shared Services & Global Process Owner Source to Pay, GameStop.

With Coupa, GameStop streamlined routine tasks, allowing its workforce to focus on strategic work and be more efficient, ultimately reducing headcount in AP by 20% and allowing the team to do more with less.

Key capabilities of Coupa's AI-driven AP automation solution include:

E-Invoicing : Replace paper invoices, go touchless, and capitalize on early payment discounts to maximize working capital and compliance.

: Replace paper invoices, go touchless, and capitalize on early payment discounts to maximize working capital and compliance. Automated Payments : Manage all payments easily across all payment rails in one place, enabling automatic reconciliations and unlocking working capital.

: Manage all payments easily across all payment rails in one place, enabling automatic reconciliations and unlocking working capital. Fraud Detection : Increase control and reduce risk with AI-driven fraud detection, reducing or even replacing dependence on auditing services.

: Increase control and reduce risk with AI-driven detection, reducing or even replacing dependence on auditing services. Expense Management: Monitor and manage expenses with clear visibility and control of all organization spend. See where expenses occur, slash rogue employee spend, and build user-friendly processes.

