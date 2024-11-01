Coupa Named a Leader in Collaborative Supply Networks by Independent Research Firm

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the margin multiplier company, was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2024.

The report evaluated solutions from 13 software providers across 29 criteria. Coupa received the highest scores possible across 13 criteria – including intelligent order management, supply network optimization, and embedded AI and ML – and the highest score in the current offering and strategy categories.

In the Forrester report, reference customers confirmed the effectiveness of Coupa's innovation and roadmap strategies. They also commended Coupa's scalability and effectiveness in boosting supply chain resilience and sustainability. The report also states, "Coupa appeals most to enterprises, ranging from retailers to capital goods manufacturers, that must dynamically replan their supply networks to maintain an agile posture in the face of volatile patterns of demand and supply."

"As companies begin to adopt more intelligent, autonomous supply chain strategies and technologies, we're proud to be recognized by Forrester as a Leader in Collaborative Supply Networks (CSN)," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Coupa's AI-driven platform unifies finance, procurement, and supply chain processes and operations so businesses can seamlessly collaborate with each other and suppliers. We empower organizations to be more efficient, profitable, and sustainable so they can quickly respond to potential disruptions before they happen and mitigate risk."

In a recent blog, ADM explained that they faced challenges in managing procurement and supply chain processes efficiently, leading to high operational costs and a lack of visibility. By implementing Coupa, ADM transformed its procurement operations, enhancing visibility and control, which resulted in significant cost savings and improved supplier collaboration. This transition has helped ADM streamline processes and drive greater efficiency across its supply chain.

"Coupa's singular comprehensive platform enables optimal planning, sourcing, contracting, and transacting on the goods and services businesses need to drive margin growth in compliance with evolving global regulations," added Lombardo. "Coupa is helping businesses go from fragile, fragmented, and imbalanced supply chains to antifragile, integrated, and optimized supply networks."

With Coupa Supply Chain Collaboration , a comprehensive suite that delivers a market-leading solution for direct and complex material procurement, customers can leverage the most comprehensive, connected, and agile solution to prevent revenue loss, ensure the supply of critical materials, and navigate demand changes, material shortages, excess inventory, and shipping delays.

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2024, click here .

Additional information:

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and x (Twitter) .

