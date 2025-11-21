Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Networks

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leading AI platform for total spend management, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US53010225, November 2025). We believe this recognition reflects the comprehensive capabilities of Coupa's AI-driven Design-to-Pay platform in addressing the critical challenges of modern global supply chains.

" Nearly half of CFOs cite supply chain disruptions as a top external threat to their business and they will not be able to overcome these challenges if they are managing direct spend with fragmented tools. The Coupa imperative today is clear: embracing GenAI across a unified platform with unmatched, clean data to drive the intelligence and automation needed to deliver next-level efficiencies, enable real-time visibility and control over direct spend, and foster supplier collaboration to build resiliency and seize new growth opportunities," said Salvatore Lombardo, Coupa Chief Product and Technology Officer.

"Multi-enterprise supply chain commerce networks are the way to create visibility and enable collaboration for the modern supply chain, giving companies complete control over direct spend. Coupa's combination of network scale, deep industry expertise, and a truly unified Design-to-Pay approach, powered by AI, is a key factor and provides customers a modern platform that delivers immediate and measurable AI-driven results against today's complexity," said Simon Ellis, Group Vice President at IDC.

Xylem, an American water technology provider, successfully transitioned from manual methods – like emails and Excel – to Coupa. "One of the most unexpected results was breaking silos. Before, direct and indirect procurement barely interacted. The tool created a standardized approach and brought people together," said Alberto Pasa, Senior Director of Global Procurement, USA Xylem.

"Customers choose Coupa because they provide a modern, unified platform that delivers measurable results: shorter cycle times, reduced expediting, improved supplier performance, and better financial control. The company combines network intelligence, deep collaboration capabilities, and proven outcomes to offer something that fragmented tools cannot," states the IDC MarketScape.

The Coupa platform brings buyers, suppliers, distributors, and financial partners together to support every stage of the value chain through real-time collaboration propped by insights and process automation and orchestration using Coupa's AI agent, Navi™.

Business benefits of the platform include:

2X - 5X Greater Resilience : Achieve 2-5x improved resiliency by embedding proactive AI-driven scenario planning to mitigate the impact of geopolitical or commodity shocks.

: Achieve 2-5x improved resiliency by embedding proactive AI-driven scenario planning to mitigate the impact of geopolitical or commodity shocks. 50% Faster Cost Savings and Growth Opportunities : Cut direct spend cycle times by 50%, transforming procurement speed into a competitive advantage that accelerates time to market and savings realization.

: Cut direct spend cycle times by 50%, transforming procurement speed into a competitive advantage that accelerates time to market and savings realization. Multiply Margins : Eliminate 10-30% of high-cost expedited shipping for inbound and outbound materials, instantly defending margins against hidden logistics fees and emergency costs.

: Eliminate 10-30% of high-cost expedited shipping for inbound and outbound materials, instantly defending margins against hidden logistics fees and emergency costs. Optimize Cash Flow: Drive over 90% first-match invoice accuracy for direct and complex spend, ensuring faster supplier payments, reducing financial friction and accelerating cash flow alignment.

To learn more about why Coupa was named a Leader and to access key IDC MarketScape findings, download a complimentary excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment by clicking here .

Additional Resources

Read more about why Coupa was named a Leader by IDC MarketScape

more about why Coupa was named a Leader by IDC MarketScape Download Coupa's Direct Spend Playbook

Coupa's Direct Spend Playbook Watch Coupa's on-demand Direct Spend Masterclass

Coupa's on-demand Direct Spend Masterclass Schedule a demo to learn more about Coupa's Direct Spend Solutions

IDC, MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment, Doc #US US53010225, November 2025.

About Coupa

Coupa is the leading AI platform for total spend management. Using its trusted, community-generated, $8 trillion dataset, Coupa brings autonomous AI agents, a network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers, and leading apps together on one unified platform to seamlessly automate the buying process and connect to customers in a whole new way. With Coupa, you'll make margins multiply™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

SOURCE Coupa Software