Coupa Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Direct Spend

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the margin multiplier company, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Direct Spend 2024 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US52734424, December 2024).

In the first report of its kind from IDC covering the direct spend market landscape, the IDC MarketScape for Direct Spend, cited the benefits of Coupa's unified platform as a key strength. The report states, "Coupa offers a holistic platform for optimized direct spend, leveraging a robust platform that fosters supply chain collaboration, mitigates risk, facilitates ease of supply chain design and planning, and is seamlessly integrated with the full S2P suite to drive ease of contracting, purchasing, and invoice management."

"The need for an integrated spend management approach has never been more critical, as businesses face external factors impacting revenue, like volatile interest rates and supply chain disruptions, all while managing outdated sourcing processes and fragmented systems," said Salvatore Lombardo, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "Coupa's AI-driven total spend management platform provides businesses with a holistic view that helps them grow margins, streamline processes, and mitigate risks, through data-driven decision-making. Our community-generated AI gets smarter by the minute, informed by our $7T in global spend data and network of buyers and suppliers. Using Coupa AI, our customers are creating more resilient and adaptive supply chains, identifying new strategic suppliers, and discovering opportunities to manage their business spend more effectively and efficiently."

"We are building a network that will sit at the center of global trade. In the future, supply and demand will be matched autonomously, in real time, allowing buyers and suppliers to connect seamlessly and creating a self-sustaining loop that saves everyone money while constantly learning and adapting," added Lombardo.

Coupa provides the most comprehensive, connected, and agile solution covering the full direct spend process in one unified platform. Coupa's unmatched direct spend capabilities include:

Supplier Sourcing Optimization : Find the best suppliers, negotiate better contracts, and drive savings, all while optimizing sourcing strategies to meet business goals.

: Find the best suppliers, negotiate better contracts, and drive savings, all while optimizing sourcing strategies to meet business goals. Supply Chain Design & Planning : Monitor your physical supply chain in near-real time and run what-if scenarios to enhance decision-making across cost, service, and sustainability.

: Monitor your physical supply chain in near-real time and run what-if scenarios to enhance decision-making across cost, service, and sustainability. Supply Chain Collaboration : Enhance communication with suppliers in real-time and improve order fulfillment and ensure supply continuity with better visibility and collaboration.

: Enhance communication with suppliers in real-time and improve order fulfillment and ensure supply continuity with better visibility and collaboration. Third Party Risk Management : Assess and manage supplier risks by quickly identifying threats, while strengthening compliance to build supplier resiliency.

: Assess and manage supplier risks by quickly identifying threats, while strengthening compliance to build supplier resiliency. Contract Lifecycle Management : Streamline the contract management process by parsing documents and integrating contracts with sourcing and procurement workflows.

: Streamline the contract management process by parsing documents and integrating contracts with sourcing and procurement workflows. Invoicing, Payments & Treasury: Automate invoice and PO matching to reduce errors and accelerate payments and ensure tax compliance and liquidity.

