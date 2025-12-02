Beyond Savings: Coupa Empowers Purpose-Driven Organizations to Maximize Their Societal Impact

Streamlined procurement, invoicing, and payments allow many non-profits to direct more resources to power their cause

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the leading AI platform for total spend management, makes sure that every dollar counts, helping non-profits maximize their budgets through AI-powered total spend management. Save the Children International and other non-profits use Coupa globally to streamline operations and amplify their impact with greater visibility, efficiency, and control across their spend processes.

"At Coupa, we have always believed that business can and should be a force for good," said Leagh Turner, CEO of Coupa. "Whether it's funding global health initiatives, supporting equal wages. and increasing access to food in disaster zones, or improving access to education, Coupa helps organizations make every dollar more impactful by using AI for better spend management insights and automation. There's no higher service than helping others succeed in life and we are truly honored that we get to do this work with them."

Control and Visibility Over Spend Improves Nonprofit Program Expense Ratios

Non-profits strive to allocate the highest possible percentage of fundraising toward their mission. Coupa's AI-native total spend management platform delivers the operational efficiency, control, and spend visibility needed to reduce administrative costs and ensure the largest share of donations and services reach beneficiaries. The platform also helps manage third-party risk and meet complex compliance and reporting demands. Cumulatively, Coupa customers have leveraged the platform's $8T in spend data to save more than $273 billion USD .

Save the Children International is on a mission to give every child the future they deserve — ensuring access to education, healthcare, and safety in more than 110 countries around the world. Coupa treasury and payment solutions allow the organization's treasury team to better monitor the 4,000+ global transactions they process each month across 120 different banking partners and 500 bank accounts, and now with Coupa over 97% are linked via electronic bank statement reporting. Gaining better clarity and control over this global network helps them maximize how every dollar is managed, allowing them to focus resources during crises, like the rapid three-day implementation of a new payment integration during the Ukraine conflict escalation. Beyond improving processes, Coupa allows Save the Children to change lives by turning hope into action.





Adults and Children with Learning and Developmental Disabilities (ACLD) has simplified and modernized how it manages spending across programs and services with Coupa. With the improved visibility, control, and efficiency, their teams can focus more time and resources on delivering care, advancing inclusion, and enriching lives for individuals with learning and developmental disabilities to pursue enviable lives — filled with opportunity, inclusion, and dignity.





has simplified and modernized how it manages spending across programs and services with Coupa. With the improved visibility, control, and efficiency, their teams can focus more time and resources on delivering care, advancing inclusion, and enriching lives for individuals with learning and developmental disabilities to pursue enviable lives — filled with opportunity, inclusion, and dignity. Charter School Growth Fund (CSGF) uses Coupa to streamline supplier onboarding, automate accounts payable, strengthen financial controls, and simplify expense reporting. These efficiencies reduce manual effort, eliminate redundant email workflows, and allow its five-person finance team to handle a significantly larger volume of transactions—allowing them to efficiently manage 500+ active grants and contracts and free up more time for CSGF staff to focus on the mission to ensure more children get access to an excellent public education. This focus has helped CSGF support more than 1,600 schools serving 725,000+ students across 32 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

"Every dollar we manage represents hope – a chance for a child to learn, to heal, to dream again. Coupa helps us turn that hope into action by giving us the clarity and control to direct more of our resources where they're needed most. Together, we're not just improving processes; we're changing lives." said Asha Kumari, Deputy Treasurer, Save the Children International.

Coupa Employees Dedicated to Taking Care of Their Communities

Beyond the Coupa platform, Coupa employees also directly support local communities around the world through the Coupa Cares program , providing philanthropic and volunteering support to our communities.

During Global Impact Week 2025 , Coupa employees volunteered more than 1,760 hours, supporting 31 local non-profits based in 18 countries and six continents around the world. These volunteers planted trees in Ettenheim; organized a blood drive in Pune; supported cancer patients in Dublin; and dedicated their time and effort to many other non-profit organizations as a way to take care of their communities to create a more sustainable, connected world.

In addition, the Coupa Challenge, an annual fitness and fundraising event, raised $27,500 for the N50 Project , a group dedicated to making technology more accessible, meaningful, and relevant to people around the world. Together, with its employees, customers, and partners, Coupa collaborates across communities to create a better, brighter future together.

To continue the momentum, Coupa employees will receive a doubled-matching donation when they support select non-profit organizations around the world during Giving Tuesday on December 2, 2025.

See how you can maximize your organization's impact with a purpose-build total spend management platform at www.coupa.com .

