Coupa Selected to Deliver the Ultimate Business Spend Management Experience for Top German Automaker

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced that it was selected to digitally transform BMW Group's business spend management. In the coming months, Coupa will deploy its BSM platform globally across BMW Group to help harmonize and optimize the automaker's purchasing processes and increase efficiency and effectiveness across all products.

Coupa will replace a custom-built solution with its BSM platform to deliver a simpler, consumerlike experience that will enable BMW Group's finance and procurement team to be more agile and focus time on more strategic spend initiatives.

"Coupa has a long history of helping companies of all sizes and industries transform their spend management to maximize their process efficiencies and savings, and at the same time, leverage the power of the community to spend smarter, said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and CEO at Coupa. "Coupa offered BMW Group a best-in-class, user-centric platform that would gain maximum adoption across the company. We are thrilled to welcome such an iconic and admired brand to our growing community and look forward to helping them deliver measurable business value."

In early testing with the automaker, the Coupa BSM Platform demonstrated its focus on user-centricity and its ability to optimize spend for highly complex sourcing events and categories. When adopted at-scale, the platform could have the potential to impact billions of dollars of business spend.

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to manage all their business spend in one place. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

SOURCE Coupa Software

Related Links

http://www.coupa.com

