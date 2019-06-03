Coupa Software Reports Financial Results For the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019.

"In the first quarter, we delivered strong financial results, including record quarterly total revenues, subscription revenues, and calculated billings, as we continued to execute on our business plan and further solidify our position as the clear leader in Business Spend Management," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "On the business front, in the quarter we increased our cumulative spend under management to nearly $1.2 trillion, an increase of 60% compared to the end of the first quarter last year, as we continue to deliver repeatable, measurable value for customers worldwide. Through innovations in the Coupa BSM Platform, including areas like Coupa Community Intelligence, we're empowering everyone in the BSM community to spend smarter together."

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important details regarding Coupa's non-GAAP measures. Coupa defines (i) calculated billings as the change in deferred revenue on the balance sheet for the period, plus revenue recognized during the period and (ii) free cash flows as operating cash flows less purchases of property and equipment.

First Quarter Results

Total revenues were $81.3 million , an increase of 44% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $73.0 million , an increase of 46% compared to the same period last year.

, an increase of 44% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were , an increase of 46% compared to the same period last year. GAAP loss from operations was $17.8 million , compared to a loss of $12.1 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.2 million , compared to operating income of $0.3 million for the same period last year.

, compared to a loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was , compared to operating income of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $20.5 million , compared to a loss of $15.5 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.34 , compared to a loss of $0.28 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $2.1 million , compared to a loss of $0.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.03 , compared to loss of $0.01 for the same period last year.

, compared to a loss of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was , compared to a loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was , compared to a loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was , compared to loss of for the same period last year. Operating cash flows and free cash flows for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 , were $18.8 million and $16.1 million , respectively.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of June 3, 2019.

Second quarter of fiscal 2020:

Total revenues are expected to be between $84.5 and $85.5 million .

and . Subscription revenues are expected to be between $77.0 and $78.0 million .

and . Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $7.5 million .

. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be between $6.5 and $7.5 million .

and . Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be between $0.10 loss and $0.12 loss per share.

loss and loss per share. Basic weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 62.0 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2020:

Total revenues are expected to be between $342.0 and $344.0 million .

and . Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $7.0 and $9.0 million .

and . Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.07 and $0.10 per share.

and per share. Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 70.0 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income (loss) from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net income (loss) per share to GAAP net loss per share because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income (loss), such as charges related to share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, and related tax effects, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q1, including the following: Altima Dental Canada, American Red Cross, Ancora Education, Apeel Sciences, Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Axovant, Baylor University , Bonduelle, Dairy Farm International Holdings, Exxaro Resources, Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana , Huber+Suhner, Kroger, LogicMonitor, Mesosphere, Mongo DB, Pendo, Primax, Provident Mexico, Ra Pharma, Rotoplas, Starkey Laboratories, US Postal Service, VielaBio, Wikimedia Foundation, and Zocdoc.

, Bonduelle, Dairy Farm International Holdings, Exxaro Resources, Goodwill of Central & , Huber+Suhner, Kroger, LogicMonitor, Mesosphere, Mongo DB, Pendo, Primax, Provident Mexico, Ra Pharma, Rotoplas, Starkey Laboratories, US Postal Service, VielaBio, Wikimedia Foundation, and Zocdoc. Launched the Coupa Business Spend Index (BSI), a leading indicator of economic growth based on current business spending decisions of hundreds of businesses. The Coupa BSI is a 100% behavior-based index based on three key spend factors: (1) average rate of spend approval/rejection, (2) average time to approve spend decisions, and (3) average spend per person.

Completed the acquisition of Exari, a leading provider of contract lifecycle management (CLM) solutions. The acquisition extends the Coupa Contract Management solution with advanced CLM capabilities, including functionality for contract creation, collaboration, and discovery, enabling companies to comprehensively manage the entire contract lifecycle and operationalize their contracts against spend transactions.

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today.

Parties in the U.S. and Canada can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 6983949.

can access the call by dialing (855) 302-8830, using conference code 6983949. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (330) 871-6073, using conference code 6983949.

A live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, June 10, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the U.S. and Canada should call (855) 859-2056 and enter conference code 6983949. International parties should call +1 (404) 537-3406 and enter conference code 6983949.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, including share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from convertible notes, and related tax effects. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and regularly reviews these measures as it evaluates its business.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of operations. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. The definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Coupa compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures attached to this release.

Coupa also uses key metrics such as cumulative spend under management, which represents the aggregate amount of money that has been transacted through its core platform for all of its customers collectively since it launched its platform. Coupa calculates this metric by aggregating the actual transaction data, for invoices, purchase orders and expenses, from customers on its core platform. While Coupa does not believe this metric is directly correlated to its financial results, it believes that the adoption of its core platform, as evidenced by growth in cumulative spend under management, drives additional value to its customers, which will enhance its ability to acquire new customers and to increase renewals and upsells to existing customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook" are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including Coupa has a limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends substantially on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; if Coupa fails to develop widespread brand awareness cost-effectively, its business may suffer; and if Coupa fails to manage its recent rapid growth effectively, Coupa may be unable to execute its business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 27, 2019, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of June 3, 2019. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) is a leading provider of Business Spend Management (BSM) solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. Our platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using our platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

April 30,

2019

2018 Revenues:





Subscription services $ 72,957

$ 49,966 Professional services and other 8,387

6,386 Total revenues 81,344

56,352 Cost of revenues:





Subscription services 17,403

11,174 Professional services and other 9,926

6,951 Total cost of revenues 27,329

18,125 Gross profit 54,015

38,227 Operating expenses:





Research and development 21,014

13,201 Sales and marketing 33,610

24,660 General and administrative 17,198

12,435 Total operating expenses 71,822

50,296 Loss from operations (17,807)

(12,069) Interest expense (3,175)

(2,973) Interest income and other, net 924

78 Loss before provision for income taxes (20,058)

(14,964) Provision for income taxes 410

490 Net loss $ (20,468)

$ (15,454) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.34)

$ (0.28) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 60,785

55,873

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









April 30,

January 31,

2019

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 346,446

$ 141,250 Marketable securities —

180,169 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 65,847

95,274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,861

10,343 Deferred commissions, current portion 7,999

7,324 Total current assets 435,153

434,360 Property and equipment, net 12,412

10,549 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 20,012

18,904 Goodwill 209,560

209,560 Intangible assets, net 52,747

55,925 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,832

— Other assets 9,296

10,766 Total assets $ 766,012

$ 740,064 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 4,893

$ 5,485 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 42,773

41,792 Deferred revenue, current portion 174,389

179,967 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 5,671

— Convertible senior notes, net 177,576

174,615 Total current liabilities 405,302

401,859 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,954

2,620 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 22,882

— Other liabilities 16,708

22,304 Total liabilities 446,846

426,783 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 7

6 Additional paid-in capital 594,735

567,797 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (251)

335 Accumulated deficit (275,325)

(254,857) Total stockholders' equity 319,166

313,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 766,012

$ 740,064

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

April 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (20,468)

$ (15,454) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 4,036

2,015 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net 731

— Amortization of deferred commissions 1,980

1,192 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,961

2,748 Stock-based compensation 16,845

11,312 Other 92

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 29,405

14,314 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,370)

(1,679) Other assets 1,895

161 Deferred commissions (3,763)

(1,927) Accounts payable (788)

534 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,519)

3,822 Deferred revenue (6,244)

(4,402) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,793

12,636 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (64,789)

— Maturities of marketable securities 44,796

— Sales of marketable securities 199,314

— Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —

(1,178) Purchases of property and equipment (2,654)

(1,124) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 176,667

(2,302) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs —

(639) Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 4,339

3,295 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 5,396

4,137 Net cash provided by financing activities 9,735

6,793 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 205,195

17,127 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 141,319

412,976 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 346,514

$ 430,103







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents 346,446

430,030 Restricted cash included in other assets 68

73 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 346,514

$ 430,103

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended April 30, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance Costs

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 17,403

$ (1,388)

$ (2,172)

$ —

$ 13,843 Costs of professional services and other 9,926

(1,445)

—

—

8,481 Gross profit 66.4%

3.5%

2.7%

0.0%

72.6% Research and development 21,014

(4,048)

—

—

16,966 Sales and marketing 33,610

(4,839)

(1,006)

—

27,765 General and administrative 17,198

(5,125)

—

—

12,073 Income (loss) from operations (17,807)

16,845

3,178

—

2,216 Operating margin -21.9%

20.7%

3.9%

0.0%

2.7% Interest expense (3,175)

—

—

2,960

(215) Interest income and other, net 924

—

—

—

924 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (20,058)

16,845

3,178

2,960

2,925 Provision for income taxes 410

493

(123)

—

780 Net income (loss) (20,468)

16,352

3,301

2,960

2,145 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.34)













$ 0.04 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.34)













$ 0.03

(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 60,785 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 60,785 basic and 68,945 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended April 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance Costs

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription services $ 11,174

$ (831)

$ (784)

$ —

$ 9,559 Costs of professional services and other 6,951

(946)

—

—

6,005 Gross profit 67.8%

3.2%

1.4%

0.0%

72.4% Research and development 13,201

(2,547)

—

—

10,654 Sales and marketing 24,660

(2,970)

(290)

—

21,400 General and administrative 12,435

(4,018)

—

—

8,417 Income (loss) from operations (12,069)

11,312

1,074

—

317 Operating margin -21.4%

20.1%

1.9%

0.0%

0.6% Interest expense (2,973)

—

—

2,748

(225) Interest income and other, net 78

—

—

—

78 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (14,964)

11,312

1,074

2,748

170 Provision for income taxes 490

169

48

—

707 Net loss (15,454)

11,143

1,026

2,748

(537) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.28)













$ (0.01)

(1) Calculated based upon 55,873 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

April 30,

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 18,793

$ 12,636 Less: purchases of property and equipment (2,654)

(1,124) Free cash flows $ 16,139

$ 11,512

