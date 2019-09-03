Coupa Software Reports Financial Results For the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2020

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2019.

"We delivered a strong second quarter with record revenues of $95 million, up 54% year-over-year, and calculated billings of $108 million, up $57% year-over-year," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "These results demonstrate our continued momentum in delivering measurable and repeatable value to our customers. By extending our leadership standing in Business Spend Management (BSM), we feel well positioned on our path to $1 billion in revenue."

Coupa defines calculated billings as the change in deferred revenue on the balance sheet for the period, plus revenue recognized during the period. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important details regarding Coupa's non-GAAP measures. Coupa defines free cash flows as operating cash flows less purchases of property and equipment.

Second Quarter Results

Total revenues were $95.1 million , an increase of 54% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $83.5 million , an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year.

, an increase of 54% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were , an increase of 51% compared to the same period last year. GAAP operating loss was $22.8 million , compared to a loss of $10.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $4.8 million , compared to Non-GAAP operating income of $4.0 million for the same period last year.

, compared to a loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was , compared to Non-GAAP operating income of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss was $20.0 million , compared to a net loss of $13.9 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.32 , compared to a net loss of $0.24 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $5.3 million , compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07 , compared to Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.05 for the same period last year.

, compared to a net loss of for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was , compared to a net loss of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was , compared to Non-GAAP net income of for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was , compared to Non-GAAP net income per diluted share of for the same period last year. Operating cash flows and free cash flows were positive $1.3 million and negative $2.3 million , respectively, for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 .

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of September 3, 2019.

Third quarter of fiscal 2020:

Total revenues are expected to be between $95.5 and $96.5 million .

and . Subscription revenues are expected to be between $86.0 and $87.0 million .

and . Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $9.5 million .

. Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $3.5 and $5.5 million .

and . Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.05 and $0.08 per share.

and per share. Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 71.7 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2020:

Total revenues are expected to be between $369.0 and $372.0 million .

and . Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be between $10.0 and $13.0 million .

and . Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be between $0.11 and $0.16 per share.

and per share. Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 70.0 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations or non-GAAP net income per share to GAAP net loss per share because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income, such as charges related to share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertible notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q2, including the following: Affirmed Networks, ASB Bank, Carousell, Comfortdelgro Corporation, Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Las Vegas Valley Water District, Lucid Software, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Messer-US, Pochteca Materias Primas, PSSI Group, Rakuten, Redfin, Sainsbury's Supermarkets, SAUR Group, The Nebu Group, Tullow Oil, University of St. Augustine, Venafi, Volkswagen Group Australia, Waste Management, and Wawa.

, Las Vegas Valley Water District, Lucid Software, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Messer-US, Pochteca Materias Primas, PSSI Group, Rakuten, Redfin, Sainsbury's Supermarkets, SAUR Group, The Nebu Group, Tullow Oil, University of St. Augustine, Venafi, Volkswagen Group Australia, Waste Management, and Wawa. Named as a leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the fourth consecutive time, and for the first time, ranked highest on both axes – Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

At Inspire '19, unveiled new Community Intelligence innovations as well as Coupa Pay partnerships with Citi Commercial Cards (part of Citi's Treasury and Trades business), PayPal, Stripe, and Transfermate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items, including share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from convertible notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share reflect the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and regularly reviews these measures as it evaluates its business.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors and other users of its financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitate period to period comparisons of operations. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as they generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance. The definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Coupa compensates for these limitations by providing investors and other users of its financial information a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measures. Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures attached to this release.

Coupa also uses key metrics such as cumulative spend under management, which represents the aggregate amount of money that has been transacted through its core platform for all of its customers collectively since it launched its platform. Coupa calculates this metric by aggregating the actual transaction data, for invoices, purchase orders and expenses, from customers on its core platform. While Coupa does not believe this metric is directly correlated to its financial results, it believes that the adoption of its core platform, as evidenced by growth in cumulative spend under management, drives additional value to its customers, which will enhance its ability to acquire new customers and to increase renewals and upsells to existing customers.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook" are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially, including Coupa has a limited operating history, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends substantially on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; if Coupa fails to develop widespread brand awareness cost-effectively, its business may suffer; if Coupa fails to manage its recent rapid growth effectively, Coupa may be unable to execute its business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 4, 2019, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of September 3, 2019. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than five million suppliers globally. The Coupa BSM platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using the Coupa BSM platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Subscription $ 83,482

$ 55,374

$ 156,439

$ 105,340 Professional services and other 11,657

6,277

20,044

12,663 Total revenues 95,139

61,651

176,483

118,003 Cost of revenues:













Subscription 22,062

11,773

39,465

22,947 Professional services and other 12,428

6,867

22,354

13,818 Total cost of revenues 34,490

18,640

61,819

36,765 Gross profit 60,649

43,011

114,664

81,238 Operating expenses:













Research and development 23,364

13,415

44,378

26,616 Sales and marketing 39,820

26,580

73,430

51,240 General and administrative 20,269

13,640

37,467

26,075 Total operating expenses 83,453

53,635

155,275

103,931 Loss from operations (22,804)

(10,624)

(40,611)

(22,693) Interest expense (8,511)

(3,122)

(11,686)

(6,095) Interest income and other, net 1,479

372

2,403

450 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (29,836)

(13,374)

(49,894)

(28,338) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,842)

480

(9,432)

970 Net loss $ (19,994)

$ (13,854)

$ (40,462)

$ (29,308) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.32)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.66)

$ (0.52) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 62,038

56,966

61,422

56,429

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









July 31,

January 31,

2019

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 613,906

$ 141,250 Marketable securities 194,304

180,169 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 83,949

95,274 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,738

10,343 Deferred commissions, current portion 9,101

7,324 Total current assets 920,998

434,360 Property and equipment, net 15,021

10,549 Deferred commissions, net of current portion 22,757

18,904 Goodwill 372,272

209,560 Intangible assets, net 103,388

55,925 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,477

— Other assets 14,159

10,766 Total assets $ 1,477,072

$ 740,064 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,903

$ 5,485 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 55,239

41,792 Deferred revenue, current portion 186,493

179,967 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 6,613

— Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 180,696

174,615 Total current liabilities 431,944

401,859 Convertible senior notes, net 544,107

— Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,426

2,620 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 23,617

— Other liabilities 20,906

22,304 Total liabilities 1,023,000

426,783 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 7

6 Additional paid-in capital 750,617

567,797 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,233)

335 Accumulated deficit (295,319)

(254,857) Total stockholders' equity 454,072

313,281 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,477,072

$ 740,064

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)









Six Months Ended

July 31,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (40,462)

$ (29,308) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 11,330

3,997 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities, net 668

(295) Amortization of deferred commissions 4,309

2,660 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 10,998

5,642 Stock-based compensation 38,113

24,870 Other (95)

(541) Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisition:





Accounts receivable 20,450

11,583 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,662)

625 Other assets (770)

130 Deferred commissions (9,939)

(5,285) Accounts payable (4,473)

1,955 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,061)

5,260 Deferred revenue 1,639

2,651 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,045

23,944 Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (258,991)

(160,500) Maturities of marketable securities 44,796

— Sales of marketable securities 199,314

— Acquisition, net of cash acquired (210,468)

(1,178) Purchases of property and equipment (6,173)

(3,416) Net cash used in investing activities (231,522)

(165,094) Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs 786,567

(639) Purchase of capped calls (118,738)

— Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 10,909

6,810 Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 5,396

4,137 Net cash provided by financing activities 684,134

10,308 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 472,657

(130,842) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 141,319

412,976 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 613,976

$ 282,134







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents 613,906

282,061 Restricted cash included in other assets 70

73 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 613,976

$ 282,134

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended July 31, 2019 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $22,062

$ (1,771)

$ (4,709)

$ —

$ —

$15,582 Costs of professional services and other 12,428

(2,023)

—

—

—

10,405 Gross profit 63.7%

4.0%

4.9%

0.0%

0.0%

72.7%























Research and development 23,364

(5,075)

—

—

—

18,289 Sales and marketing 39,820

(6,060)

(1,650)

—

—

32,110 General and administrative 20,269

(6,339)

—

—

—

13,930 Income (loss) from operations (22,804)

21,268

6,359

—

—

4,823 Operating margin -24.0%

22.4%

6.7%

0.0%

0.0%

5.1%























Interest expense (8,511)

—

—

8,038

—

(473) Interest income and other, net 1,479

—

—

—

—

1,479 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (29,836)

21,268

6,359

8,038

—

5,829 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,842)

815

(123)

—

9,671

521 Net income (loss) (19,994)

20,453

6,482

8,038

(9,671)

5,308























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.32)

















$ 0.09 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.32)

















$ 0.07



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 62,038 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 62,038 basic and 70,852 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2) Other expenses consists of the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended July 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription $11,773

$ (1,093)

$ (844) $ — $ $9,836 Costs of professional services and other 6,867

(1,069)

—

—

5,798 Gross profit 69.8%

3.5%

1.4%

0.0%

74.6%



















Research and development 13,415

(2,958)

—

—

10,457 Sales and marketing 26,580

(3,863)

(251)

—

22,466 General and administrative 13,640

(4,575)

—

—

9,065 Income (loss) from operations (10,624)

13,558

1,095

—

4,029 Operating margin -17.2%

22.0%

1.8%

0.0%

6.5%



















Interest expense (3,122)

—

—

2,894

(228) Interest income and other, net 372

—

—

—

372 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (13,374)

13,558

1,095

2,894

4,173 Provision for income taxes 480

371

25

—

876 Net income (loss) (13,854)

13,187

1,070

2,894

3,297



















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.24)













$ 0.06 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.24)













$ 0.05



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 56,966 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 56,966 basic and 66,157 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Six Months Ended July 31, 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Other

Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $39,465

$ (3,159)

$ (6,881) $ — $ —

$ 29,425 Costs of professional services and other 22,354

(3,468)

—

—

—

18,886 Gross profit 65.0%

3.8%

3.9%

0.0%

0.0%

72.6%























Research and development 44,378

(9,123)

—

—

—

35,255 Sales and marketing 73,430

(10,899)

(2,656)

—

—

59,875 General and administrative 37,467

(11,464)

—

—

—

26,003 Income (loss) from operations (40,611)

38,113

9,537

—

—

7,039 Operating margin -23.0%

21.6%

5.4%

0.0%

0.0%

4.0%























Interest expense (11,686)

—

—

10,998

—

(688) Interest income and other, net 2,403

—

—

—

—

2,403 Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (49,894)

38,113

9,537

10,998

—

8,754 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (9,432)

1,308

(246)

—

9,671

1,301 Net income (loss) (40,462)

36,805

9,783

10,998

(9,671)

7,453























Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.66)

















$ 0.12 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.66)

















$ 0.11



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 61,422 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 61,422 basic and 69,563 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The Company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

(2) Other expenses consists of the release of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Six Months Ended July 31, 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



GAAP

Share-Based

Compensation

Expenses

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

Amortization of

Debt Discount

and Issuance

Costs

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:

















Costs of subscription $22,947

$ (1,924)

$ (1,628)

—

$19,395 Costs of professional services and other 13,818

(2,015)

—

—

11,803 Gross profit 68.8%

3.3%

1.4%

0.0%

73.6%



















Research and development 26,616

(5,505)

—

—

21,111 Sales and marketing 51,240

(6,833)

(541)

—

43,866 General and administrative 26,075

(8,593)

—

—

17,482 Income (loss) from operations (22,693)

24,870

2,169

—

4,346 Operating margin -19.2%

21.1%

1.8%

0.0%

3.7%



















Interest expense (6,095)

—

—

5,642

(453) Interest income and other, net 450

—

—

—

450 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (28,338)

24,870

2,169

5,642

4,343 Provision for income taxes 970

540

73

—

1,583 Net income (loss) (29,308)

24,330

2,096

5,642

2,760



















Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic (1) $ (0.52)













$ 0.05 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (1) $ (0.52)













$ 0.04



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 56,429 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 56,429 basic and 64,623 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 31,

July 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,252

$ 11,308

$ 20,045

$ 23,944 Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,519)

(2,292)

(6,173)

(3,416) Free cash flows $ (2,267)

$ 9,016

$ 13,872

$ 20,528

