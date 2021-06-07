Coupa Software Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2021.

"During the first quarter, we delivered record revenue, generated meaningful free cash flows, and added dozens of new customers to the Coupa Community," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "With supply chain disruptions and an emphasis on frugality impacting the way companies approach Business Spend Management, our customers depend on us to help them build the agility and resiliency needed to strategically navigate a challenging but improving economic environment."

First Quarter Results:

Total revenues were $166.9 million , an increase of 40% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $140.1 million , an increase of 33% compared to the same period last year.

GAAP operating loss was $73.9 million , compared to a GAAP operating loss of $5.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $7.0 million , compared to a non-GAAP operating income of $14.9 million for the same period last year.

GAAP net loss was $100.4 million , compared to a GAAP net loss of $14.8 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $1.38 , compared to a GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.23 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income was $5.0 million , compared to a non-GAAP net income of $14.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.07 , compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.20 for the same period last year.

Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $32.1 million and $29.8 million , respectively.

See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures used by Coupa.

Business Outlook:

The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of June 7, 2021.

Second quarter of fiscal 2022:

Total revenues are expected to be $162.0 to $163 .0 million.

Subscription revenues are expected to be $142.0 to $143 .0 million.

Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $20 .0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be $2.0 to $3 .0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be $0.05 to $0.07 per share.

Basic and diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 73.5 million shares.

Full year fiscal 2022:

Total revenues are expected to be $681.0 to $684 .0 million.

Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be $2.0 to $7 .0 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share is expected to be $0.14 to $0.20 per share.

Basic and diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 74.0 million shares.

Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP loss from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net loss per share to GAAP net loss per share, because certain items excluded from non-GAAP loss from operations and non-GAAP net loss, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.

Recent Business Highlights:

Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa community in Q1, including the following: A Lassonde Inc., Abzena, Acino Pharma, Adevinta, Aileron Therapeutics, American Cybersystems, Apogee Enterprises, Boels Verhuur, Bridgewater Associates, Catalyst Housing, Eagle Bancorp, Eisai Corporation, Flagstone Foods, Frucor Suntory, Hamburger Containerboard, Hopkins Public School District, J.B. Poindexter & Co., Kantar Group, Lagardère Travel Retail, Location d'outils Simplex, Novaria Group, One Medical Group, Osburn Contractors, Praxis Precision Medicines, Progroup AG, Protagonist Therapeutics, Punto Fa SL, Sage Housing, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Silverback Therapeutics, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Skillz, SoftPawa Ltd., Southcross Energy Partners, The Hain Celestial Group, Thumbtack Inc., Tupperware Brands, UserTesting, and Zeta Charter Schools.

Announced a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud to establish Coupa K.K., a new joint venture to scale and accelerate Business Spend Management adoption among Japanese companies.

Launched Coupa Ventures, a $50M fund to support the next generation of companies shaping the future of Business Spend Management and made our first two strategic investments in Zylo and SourceDay.

Named to Inc's Best Workplaces list1 and celebrated in both the "Enduring Impact" and "X-Large Company" categories.

Named to Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology list2.

Launched the 2021 Benchmark Report: From Resilience to Renewal, highlighting "The BSM Suite 16" to help businesses improve performance of 16 spend KPIs.

Received the Customers' Choice distinction in the Gartner Peer Insights "Voice of the Customer": Procure-to-Pay Suites 2021 report3.

Named a leader in Ardent Partners' 2021 ePayables Technology Advisory Report4.

Named a leader in 11 Spend Matters Spring 2021 SolutionMaps5, covering every aspect of Source to Pay.

Hosted a virtual panel "Women of Impact: A Seat at the Table" for International Women's Day.

Conference Call Information:

Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.

The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com . A replay will be available through the same link.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income per basic and diluted share, and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.

Non-GAAP operating (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.

Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.

Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.

Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; if Coupa fails to manage its recent rapid growth effectively, Coupa may be unable to execute its business plan, maintain high levels of service, or adequately address competitive challenges; the impact of acquisitions on its business, such as integration issues, assumption of unknown or unforeseen liabilities and ability to retain customers; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; if Coupa fails to develop widespread brand awareness cost-effectively, its business may suffer; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.

These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 18, 2021, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of June 7, 2021. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com . Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended April 30,



2021

2020 Revenues:





Subscription $ 140,104



$ 105,735

Professional services and other 26,825



13,479

Total revenues 166,929



119,214

Cost of revenues:





Subscription 51,025



29,002

Professional services and other 28,702



13,836

Total cost of revenues 79,727



42,838

Gross profit 87,202



76,376

Operating expenses:





Research and development 43,837



26,719

Sales and marketing 77,843



46,139

General and administrative 39,377



9,144

Total operating expenses 161,057



82,002

Loss from operations (73,855)



(5,626)

Interest expense (29,103)



(12,289)

Interest income and other, net 535



3,328

Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (102,423)



(14,587)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,066)



229

Net loss $ (100,357)



$ (14,816)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.38)



$ (0.23)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 72,865



65,468



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









April 30, 2021

January 31, 2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,509



$ 323,284

Marketable securities 237,836



283,036

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 150,352



196,009

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 43,825



36,381

Deferred commissions, current portion 16,052



15,541

Total current assets 810,574



854,251

Property and equipment, net 28,147



28,266

Deferred commissions, net of current portion 36,812



36,832

Goodwill 1,514,514



1,480,847

Intangible assets, net 610,664



632,173

Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,367



41,305

Other assets 31,779



31,491

Total assets $ 3,071,857



$ 3,105,165

Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, Other Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 7,553



$ 4,831

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 79,710



80,271

Deferred revenue, current portion 338,533



356,115

Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 616,400



609,068

Operating lease liabilities, current portion 11,568



11,222

Total current liabilities 1,053,764



1,061,507

Convertible senior notes, net 914,994



897,525

Deferred revenue, net of current portion 5,001



5,773

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 29,530



31,845

Other liabilities 66,259



67,915

Total liabilities 2,069,548



2,064,565

Redeemable non-controlling interests 2,223



—

Other temporary equity —



369

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share —



—

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share 7



7

Additional paid-in capital 1,617,223



1,556,865

Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,019



9,165

Accumulated deficit (626,163)



(525,806)

Total stockholders' equity 1,000,086



1,040,231

Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, other temporary equity and stockholders' equity $ 3,071,857



$ 3,105,165



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended April 30,



2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (100,357)



$ (14,816)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 36,539



10,502

Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net 326



471

Amortization of deferred commissions 4,213



3,162

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 27,390



11,950

Stock-based compensation 47,292



24,197

Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible senior notes 129



(2,571)

Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount (516)



(10,604)

Other (1,586)



881

Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:





Accounts receivable 47,750



26,633

Prepaid expenses and other current assets (7,011)



5,945

Other assets 4,836



595

Deferred commissions (4,706)



(2,007)

Accounts payable 2,799



(885)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities (5,872)



(20,742)

Deferred revenue (19,144)



(17,303)

Net cash provided by operating activities 32,082



15,408

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (48,787)



(49,514)

Maturities of marketable securities 41,013



137,143

Sales of marketable securities 52,643



2,929

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (45,095)



(3,604)

Purchases of other investments (2,500)



—

Purchases of property and equipment (2,754)



(3,599)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,480)



83,355

Cash flows from financing activities





Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests 2,223



—

Repayments of convertible senior notes (2,439)



(81,444)

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 2,261



2,938

Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan 10,477



7,391

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 12,522



(71,115)

Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (13)



—

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 39,111



27,648

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 327,589



268,280

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 366,700



$ 295,928

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 362,509



$ 295,806

Restricted cash included in other assets 4,191



122

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 366,700



$ 295,928



COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

























GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Loss on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





















Costs of subscription $ 51,025



$ (3,305)



$ (13,886)



$ —



$ —



$ 33,834

Costs of professional services and other 28,702



(3,898)



(6,522)



—



—



18,282

Gross profit 52.2 %

4.3 %

12.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

68.8 %























Research and development 43,837



(10,663)



—



—



—



33,174

Sales and marketing 77,843



(11,221)



(13,132)



—



—



53,490

General and administrative 39,377



(18,205)



—



—



—



21,172

Income (loss) from operations (73,855)



47,292



33,540



—



—



6,977

Operating margin (44.2) %

28.3 %

20.1 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

4.2 %























Interest expense (29,103)



—



—



27,390



—



(1,713)

Interest income and other, net 535



—



—



—



129



664

Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (102,423)



47,292



33,540



27,390



129



5,928

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,066)



1,048



1,929



—



—



911

Net income (loss) (100,357)



46,244



31,611



27,390



129



5,017

























Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (1.38)



















$ 0.07

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (1.38)



















$ 0.07



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 72,865 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 72,865 basic and 76,759 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended April 30, 2020 (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited)

































GAAP

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Change in Fair Value of Contingent Consideration Liability

Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs

Gain on Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes

Other Expenses (2)

Non-GAAP Costs and expenses:





























Costs of subscription $ 29,002



$ (2,158)



$ (6,610)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 20,234

Costs of professional services and other 13,836



(2,412)



(200)



—



—



—



—



11,224

Gross profit 64.1 %

3.8 %

5.7 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

73.6 %































Research and development 26,719



(6,124)



—



—



—



—



—



20,595

Sales and marketing 46,139



(7,513)



(2,056)



—



—



—



—



36,570

General and administrative 9,144



(5,990)



—



12,500



—



—



—



15,654

Income (loss) from operations (5,626)



24,197



8,866



(12,500)



—



—



—



14,937

Operating margin (4.7) %

20.3 %

7.4 %

(10.5) %

0.0 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

12.5 %































Interest expense (12,289)



—



—



—



11,950



—



—



(339)

Interest income and other, net 3,328



—



—



—



—



(2,571)



—



757

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (14,587)



24,197



8,866



(12,500)



11,950



(2,571)



—



15,355

Provision for income taxes 229



587



(49)



—



—



—



128



895

Net income (loss) (14,816)



23,610



8,915



(12,500)



11,950



(2,571)



(128)



14,460

































Net income (loss) per share, basic (1) $ (0.23)



























$ 0.22

Net income (loss) per share, diluted (1) $ (0.23)



























$ 0.20



(1) GAAP net loss per share is calculated based upon 65,468 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated based upon 65,468 basic and 71,724 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes. (2) Other expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.

COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows (A Non-GAAP Financial Measure) (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended April 30,



2021

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 32,082



$ 15,408

Less: purchases of property and equipment

(2,754)



(3,599)

Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount

516



10,604

Adjusted free cash flows

$ 29,844



$ 22,413



