Coupa Software to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in business spend management (BSM), announced today that its management team will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in San Francisco.

The management team's remarks, scheduled to begin at 1:20 pm PT (4:20 pm ET), can be accessed live from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the event will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software is a leading provider of BSM solutions. We offer a comprehensive, cloud-based BSM platform that has connected hundreds of organizations with more than four million suppliers globally. The Coupa platform provides greater visibility into and control over how companies spend money. Using the Coupa BSM Platform, businesses are able to achieve real, measurable value and savings that drive their profitability. Learn more at www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

