Coupa Tees Up New Partnership with PGA Tour Star Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia will partner as global brand ambassador to expand awareness of Coupa's margin multiplier effect

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, is teaming up with Akshay Bhatia, a rising star in professional golf and PGA Tour winner, for a new partnership where Bhatia will serve as global brand ambassador. Bhatia is widely considered one of the top pros on Tour.

Bhatia will build awareness for Coupa's leading total spend management platform, enabling it to reach new markets and audiences and bringing excitement and energy to the global Coupa Community. Coupa's leading network spans more than ten million buyers and suppliers that optimize purchasing using Coupa's trusted, AI-driven platform. Coupa's global customer base includes 3,000 of the world's leading brands that leverage the company's vast network and data to optimize business spend.

"We are thrilled to welcome Akshay Bhatia to the Coupa Community as global brand ambassador," said Kevin Iaquinto, Chief Marketing Officer, Coupa. "Akshay's passion and intensity, relentless focus on success, and will to win embodies Coupa's own values. He's one of the clear rising stars on the PGA Tour and we're looking forward to partnering to build awareness for Coupa's solutions and sharing in our mutual success together in the years ahead."

Born in California to parents who had immigrated to the U.S., Bhatia is a highly decorated amateur golfer that turned pro in 2019 at age 17 – debuting at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Bhatia has since won 22 golf tournaments, including one Korn Ferry Tour and two PGA Tour events. He represented the U.S. at the Walker Cup in 2019, becoming the youngest and first-ever high schooler to participate in that event. His most recent PGA Tour win at the Valero Texas Open in April secured him a spot in this year's Masters Tournament.

"Golf is a game of precision, where the smallest actions can determine victory or defeat, often yielding the greatest impact. I'm excited to work with Coupa, a company that shares this appreciation for winning on the margins, empowering thousands of businesses globally to maximize their business spend impact where it matters most," said Bhatia.

Bhatia will wear Coupa's logo prominently on his apparel for all competitive events and promotional appearances, beginning at the start of the PGA Tour season at The Sentry at The Plantation Course at Kapalua in Maui on January 2-5, 2025. Bhatia will also appear and partner with Coupa at a number of company events to champion the brand for its employees and customer base. "We are certain our entire Coupa Community will enjoy getting to know Akshay and the incredible passion and humility he brings," said Iaquinto.

About Coupa

Coupa makes margins multiply through its community-generated AI and industry leading total spend management platform for businesses large and small. Coupa AI is informed by trillions of dollars of direct and indirect spend data across a global network of 10M+ buyers and suppliers. We empower you with the ability to predict, prescribe, and automate smarter, more profitable business decisions to improve operating margins. Coupa is the margin multiplier company™. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

