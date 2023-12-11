Coupa Welcomes Kevin Iaquinto as Chief Marketing Officer

Iaquinto brings a proven track record of successfully supporting durable growth at scale

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa, the leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), today announced Kevin Iaquinto has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Kevin brings more than 25 years of proven, at-scale, technology marketing leadership experience to Coupa. During this ever-changing macro environment, customers need the value and insight derived from partnering with Coupa more than ever.   

Kevin Iaquinto, Coupa Chief Marketing Officer
"Kevin is a passionate, committed, and proven leader who has run award-winning marketing teams and guided companies through significant scaled-growth phases, acquisitions, and IPOs. With so many opportunities for at-scale CMOs in the market, I am delighted that Kevin has chosen to join us at Coupa," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO.

"I love Coupa's mission to make every dollar matter. Coupa is on a path to becoming a generational company, which also means becoming a generational brand. I'm looking forward to helping us achieve that. We're going to find new and innovative ways to connect with our customers and community. We're going to scale and amplify our activities and team to reach new levels of success. And we're going to sharpen our go-to-market story in a way that accelerates demand and delivers sustainable, durable growth for the business," said Iaquinto.

Iaquinto brings more than two decades of technology marketing experience to Coupa and was most recently CMO of CommerceHub. Prior to that, he was CMO of Blue Yonder, where he helped lead a brand and business transformation that resulted in Panasonic's acquisition of Blue Yonder in 2021.

Iaquinto has also held CMO roles at software leaders Deltek and Software AG. He has been named Marketing Executive of the Year by PR World News, and he and his teams have won numerous other industry awards and honors.

About Coupa

Coupa is the trusted leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), helping organizations make every dollar matter. Coupa's AI-powered platform delivers visibility, control, and real-time insights to drive operational excellence for organizations of every size and scale. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

