Coupa's AI-Driven Innovations Help Businesses Overcome Supply Chain Disruptions and Cost Pressures

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa , the margin multiplier company, announced new advancements to help business leaders build profitable, sustainable, and resilient supply chains amidst operating margin pressures and continued disruptions.

"Global supply chain stressors continue to erode business margins. Supply chain leaders are challenged to navigate today's economic turbulence and environmental pressures with confidence and resilience. Coupa's latest AI-driven supply chain innovations unify teams to better plan, quickly pivot, and respond to market changes while unlocking growth, efficiency, and sustainability opportunities," said Fang Chang, Chief Product Officer at Coupa.

With its Total Spend Management Platform, Coupa helps businesses optimize supply chains, prepare for and manage disruptions, and safeguard top-line revenue. Coupa's latest innovations enable resilient and profitable supply chains by modeling and simulating multi-tier supply chain risk.

Forecast Collaboration helps businesses reduce inventory costs by improving forecast accuracy, improve customer service due to reduced shortages, and capitalize on upside demand opportunities by connecting supply chain planners and suppliers. Forecast Collaboration is part of Coupa's Supply Chain Collaboration solution .

Additional new solutions help businesses align strategic business objectives, such as expanding product portfolios and increasing production, with tactical and operational planning activities to drive increased margin and revenue. These capabilities are part of Coupa Supply Chain Solutions, Powered by LLamasoft.

Supply Chain Visualizations enable the in-depth analysis of key metrics by allowing users to create self-service dashboards and reports with easy-to-use point-and-click workflows, all within the platform.

Enhanced Modeling Capabilities build digital twin models of the supply chain using a no-code, drag-and-drop interaction. Supply chain teams can easily identify and mitigate total network revenue at risk with new automated prescriptions and Data Flows . Data Flows is now available to Early Access customers and will be widely available later this year.

Bring Your Own Algorithm (BYOA) helps data science experts build more impactful AI models. It leverages Coupa's powerful data modeling, analytics, and workflow capabilities to improve supply chain plan quality. This improves performance metrics, such as service levels, working capital, and return on assets.

build digital twin models of the supply chain using a no-code, drag-and-drop interaction. Supply chain teams can easily identify and mitigate total network revenue at risk with new automated prescriptions and . Data Flows is now available to Early Access customers and will be widely available later this year. Bring Your Own Algorithm (BYOA) helps data science experts build more impactful AI models. It leverages Coupa's powerful data modeling, analytics, and workflow capabilities to improve supply chain plan quality. This improves performance metrics, such as service levels, working capital, and return on assets.

"It's inspiring to see what our supply chain customers have been achieving with the Coupa platform – from improving capital efficiency to drastic reductions in carbon emissions," said Dean Bain, General Manager of Coupa Supply Chain. "Coupa's roadmap is full of new AI-driven digital planning and orchestration innovations to equip supply chain teams with the visibility and control to fulfill their full potential."

All of the above products announced at Inspire will be generally available in May 2024.

