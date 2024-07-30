Coupa's Climate Targets Approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)

Coupa's 2024 ESG Report features the company's sustainability multiplier effect and global Coupa Community impact

FOSTER CITY, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa 's commitment to operating sustainably, equitably, and ethically is featured in its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report , which published today. Driven by a values-based culture dedicated to serving people and communities around the globe, Coupa's ESG report focuses on how the company's platform, principles, innovation, and people & community create a better planet.

"Coupa is focused on becoming a generational company that thrives as a global business and an exceptional place to work. Core to that is embracing the responsibility we have to future generations and serving the greater societal good, which our ESG strategy ensures we do," said Leagh Turner, Coupa CEO. "I extend my gratitude to every member of the multiple teams that have been part of the work outlined in this report. I'm grateful to the Coupa community who are partnering on this journey with us. We're co-innovating new platform solutions with our customers to improve margins while decreasing climate, supply, and social risks, creating positive change across their businesses and communities."

2024 ESG Report Highlights

Platform Innovation that Drives Growth and Sustainability : Coupa's AI-driven total spend management platform incorporates ESG data into spend and supply decisions. We added new ESG features that resulted in customers spending millions of dollars with diverse suppliers; curtailing carbon emissions through supply chain efficiencies; and complying with regulatory requirements.

Coupa helped Wawa, a national convenience store chain, create a central database for supplier diversity. Wawa tracks and increases diverse spend across all of its operations.





: Coupa's AI-driven total spend management platform incorporates ESG data into spend and supply decisions. We added new ESG features that resulted in customers spending millions of dollars with diverse suppliers; curtailing carbon emissions through supply chain efficiencies; and complying with regulatory requirements. Commitment to a More Sustainable Planet : Coupa is reducing its environmental impact by pursuing climate targets that were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) this month. We are committed to mitigating climate impact and achieving net zero by 2040 (FY 2041) by: Sourcing 100% renewable electricity annually Implementing energy efficiency projects across global facilities to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions Collaborating with suppliers to reduce our Scope 3 emissions





: Coupa is reducing its environmental impact by pursuing climate targets that were approved by the this month. We are committed to mitigating climate impact and achieving net zero by 2040 (FY 2041) by: People, Community, and Societal Impact : Coupa supports employees by fostering an environment of inclusion, equity, and growth. We provide meaningful opportunities for mentorship, learning, and connection; and volunteerism, philanthropy, and strategic pro bono service. Project highlights include:

We launched three new Employee Resource Groups (ERGs): enCourage supports global veterans, active military members, and their allies; Exceed serves Asian Pacific Islander (API) employees, the API community, and allies; and ABLE supports the disabilities and abilities community and allies. Coupa and Salesforce teams partnered together – dedicating 1,000 hours – to support nonprofits working toward environmental justice.





: Coupa supports employees by fostering an environment of inclusion, equity, and growth. We provide meaningful opportunities for mentorship, learning, and connection; and volunteerism, philanthropy, and strategic pro bono service. Project highlights include: De-Risking Operations with Principles & Ethics: Coupa applies strong governance practices across our operations to ensure a safe, secure, and ethical work environment. We launched a cross-functional AI Committee to educate and support colleagues on AI ethics and implementation. The committee created AI guidelines and is actively working to implement the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework to ensure customer data protection.

Coupa applies strong governance practices across our operations to ensure a safe, secure, and ethical work environment.

View Coupa's 2024 ESG Report here .

