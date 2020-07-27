Coupa's Latest Innovations Enable Business Resilience Amid Economic Uncertainty

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced its latest product innovations that extend its cloud-based platform to give customers increased spend visibility, help mitigate supply chain risk, and increase business agility to adapt to change. Amid global economic uncertainty, Coupa's latest enhancements leverage the power of the customer community and enable businesses to be more resilient during these times and ultimately spend smarter.

"With so much unpredictability in the world, companies are being challenged to quickly respond to and navigate through the fallout from COVID-19," said Raja Hammoud, executive vice president of products at Coupa. "More than ever, these businesses need real-time visibility into their spend, the ability to mitigate their supply chain risk and cautiously manage their cash flow. We're excited to provide our BSM community with the new capabilities to help them adapt to the current times and spend smarter every day."

Increase Spend Visibility and Cost Containment

Finance and procurement teams need to make quick decisions about where to cut costs and shift spend in order to protect their business. This requires real-time visibility and complete control of spend across the entire organization. Coupa's BSM platform unifies all business spend - from sourcing to contracts and invoicing to payments. The newest capabilities enable teams to act decisively and with confidence.

Mitigate Supply Chain Risk

In order to minimize supply chain disruptions, businesses need to monitor supplier health and identify emerging risks or potential delays. To help achieve this, Coupa added several new features to automatically augment risk monitoring and mitigation.

Continuous Supplier Performance Monitoring : New capabilities are continuously collecting employee feedback as spend and contract transactions occur to identify and alert customers of inherent and residual risk in the supply chain.

Build Agility as Change Arises

Now more than ever, businesses need to be prepared to pivot priorities and work processes to adapt quickly to change.

"Now is the time for companies to get all their spend managed through one Business Spend Management platform," said Mickey North Rizza, program vice president at IDC. "Having complete visibility of spend will give financial leaders the ability to recognize unrealized savings, potential fraud, and opportunities for increased spend efficiency so they weather volatile market conditions, even during the most challenging times."

