Couple More Guys® Now Open for Booking, Bringing a New Kind of Local Labor Service to Lake Country

DELAFIELD, Wis., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Couple More Guys®, a new family-owned labor-for-hire business based in Lake Country, officially opened its booking calendar today, offering insured, uniformed two-person crews for the in-between jobs that don't require a contractor—but still need real muscle, tools, and care.

Serving homeowners, small businesses, and event organizers throughout Lake Country and surrounding communities, Couple More Guys® provides professional crews for labor-intensive tasks such as moving heavy items, furniture assembly, seasonal and outdoor work, event setup and teardown, junk hauling, and jobsite support.

What sets the company apart is its focus on customer service and reliability in a space often dominated by gig platforms or handymen limited by licensing constraints.

"We built Couple More Guys® to help where other industries stop short," said co-founder Matt Gerber. "There are so many jobs that fall into a gray area—too big to do alone, not the right fit for a contractor, and often frustrating to coordinate. Our goal is to make those projects easier by showing up prepared, professional, and focused on the customer experience from start to finish."

Unlike app-based labor marketplaces, Couple More Guys® operates with consistent two-person crews who arrive in uniform, with tools, training, and clear expectations. Crews work in pairs for safety and efficiency and are supported by structured processes designed to reduce stress for customers and crews alike.

"Customer service is not an afterthought for us—it's the whole point," said co-founder Julie Gerber. "We're a local, family-owned business, and our name is on every job. That means showing up on time, communicating clearly, treating people's homes and businesses with respect, and doing the work the right way."

Couple More Guys® is now accepting bookings online and continues to hire locally as demand grows. Work spans residential, commercial, and event-based projects throughout the region.

For more information or to book a two-person crew, visit couplemoreguys.com.

About Couple More Guys®

Couple More Guys® provides insured and skilled two-person crews to tackle labor-intensive tasks professionally, efficiently and with care. Serving homeowners and businesses, tasks tackled include moving and assembling furniture, junk hauling, snow removal, event setup and teardown, landscaping, commercial and construction support. Some jobs just need a Couple More Guys®. For a few more hands, a lot more muscle and a truck full of tools to get the job done, visit couplemoreguys.com.

Contact: Matt Gerber, Couple More Guys™, [email protected], (414) 232-7862.

SOURCE Couple More Guys