Couple More Guys™ Opening Soon in Lake Country; Now Hiring Two-Person Crews

DELAFIELD, Wis., Jan. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Couple More Guys™, a new on-demand labor-for-hire business serving Lake Country and surrounding communities, announced today that its official opening is just weeks away and that the company is now hiring crew members to help power its launch.

Set to open in early 2026, Couple More Guys™ provides insured, uniformed two-person crews for non-licensed, labor-intensive jobs that homeowners and businesses often struggle to tackle on their own. Services include moving heavy items, furniture assembly, seasonal and outdoor work, event setup and teardown, junk hauling, jobsite support, and more

"We're in the final stretch—trucks are getting outfitted, systems are coming together, and now we're focused on building the right team," said co-founder Julie Gerber. "Our crews are the heart of this business, and we're looking for people who take pride in showing up, working hard, and helping customers feel at ease."

Unlike gig-based labor platforms, Couple More Guys™ offers consistent, professional crews who arrive prepared with tools, training, and a commitment to doing the job right. Crew members work in pairs, wear company uniforms, and are supported by clear processes, upfront expectations, and a focus on safety and customer care.

"We created Couple More Guys™ because we kept running into jobs that didn't require a full contractor—but definitely needed more than one person," said co-founder Matt Gerber. "Now we're excited to open our doors and create good local jobs for people who enjoy hands-on work and being part of a dependable team.

Couple More Guys™ is currently hiring for crew positions and encourages individuals who enjoy physical work, problem-solving, and working with people to apply. No two days are the same, and work spans residential, commercial, and event-based projects throughout the area.

About Couple More Guys™

