Couple's Journey Through Disability and Adversity Leads to Award-Winning Assuaged Lifestyle Solution and the Gift of Hearing

GREEN LAKE VALLEY, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Web Marketing Association presented the 2018 IAC Award for the Best Food Industry Mobile Application to the Assuaged mobile health lifestyle application. Assuaged is a digital solution curatively addressing the global burden of chronic disease. Their driving mission is to help people make health-conscious choices following health-psychology and nutritional counseling principles in efforts to identify and improve health behavior. The Assuaged app is simple and easy for people to access clean and sustainable products, stores, restaurants, recipes, and ideas right at their fingertips.

The inspiration behind this application is even more impressive than the accolades it is receiving. Thane and Cynthia Murphy both have endured multiple illnesses and discovered the curative properties of herbs and plant-based foods. Thane is a celebrity chef, food activist, and disabled USMC veteran who suffers from PTSD and agoraphobia incurred by a severe Traumatic Brain Injury during his service. He has suffered childhood trauma, fought paranoia, experienced homelessness, and survived attempted suicide. Moreover, Thane has experienced invasive and debilitating skin rashes since childhood and was diagnosed severely obese and pre-diabetic. Since then, he's found a cure through diet and nutrition and has lost over one-hundred pounds. Thane recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Purdue University, specializing in Nutrition and Holistic Medicine.

Cynthia is a craniofacial disability activist, aspiring model, creative writer on The Mighty, and graduate student pursuing a second Master's degree in Public Health. She has overcome childhood bullying, sexual abuse, and many chronic health conditions caused by Treacher Collins Syndrome, a congenital genetic birth defect that affects the bones, muscles, and soft tissues of the face and skull. To date, she's undergone 16+ multifaceted reconstructive plastic surgeries.

As the Murphys suffered a myriad of progressively worsening symptoms, they realized that eating organically nutritious foods to battle those symptoms was challenging due to the scarcity of health resources and money. America spends 3.3 trillion dollars on preventable healthcare costs annually, and 400 billion dollars is allocated towards disabilities. This challenge inspired them to seek to bridge the gap between healthcare and self-care to meet the needs of healthy living as a method for longevity. They are now going beyond charity and unifying people through love and compassion via the Assuaged lifestyle solution.

"We are proud of Assuaged and all the qualities it stands for. The responses to our lifestyle solution have been very positive and we are organically growing more every day. Health and nutrition are vitally significant. Today, cancer and illness are on the rise and people need hand-holding. Our goal is to do just that: help people find the healing and physical wellness that we did, at no cost to them."

Cynthia and Thane actively inspire people by sponsoring various charitable causes, running multiple Facebook groups and gifting advanced BAHA hearing aid devices to families denied by medical insurance. To date, they've gifted two devices valued over $5,000 and currently have another one to gift to a family in need. Please apply at https://assuaged.com/giveaways.

