Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers in India | 2013-2023 Market Analysis & Forecast

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Outlook to 2023 - By Application (Packaging & Plastics Industry, Automotives Industry, Adhesives & Sealants and Paints & Coatings, Rubber Industry, Energy Sector and Others) and by Coupling Agents" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the market size in terms of revenue generated in the overall coupling agent & compatibilizers space with prime focus on end-user application, value chain analysis and competition landscape. It includes emerging trends and developments, major issues and challenges, customer pain points & decision making parameters, market segmentations by application in end-user industry, and by type of coupling agents.

A descriptive competitive landscape has been presented which analyzed leading manufacturers and traders, region wise. End-user industry-specific details of major 10 players in the space including K.K Chempro (India) Pvt Ltd, Vincoplas Pvt Ltd., Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd., KPL International Limited, SR Marketing LLP, Supreme Silicones, DowDuPont, ARKEMA, Polyram Plastic Industries LTD and 3M have been covered in the report.

The report also covers government rules and regulations, future outlook along with SWOT analysis and analyst recommendation. Snapshots on India's Tie Layer Market including market CAGR for review and future period along with market segmentation and competition analysis has been presented in the report.



Market Size: India Coupling agents & Compatibilizers market is currently placed in growth stage supported by the growing end-user application & demand. The market has witnessed a strong CAGR of close to 10% during the review period, 2013-2018. This growth has been accredited to factors such as the expansion of product sales of various Chinese players in the Indian market, the establishment of new manufacturing/trading units of domestic players, technological developments in production techniques and increase of applications in various end-user industries such as automotive, rubber, plastics, energy and others



Market Segmentation



By Application (End Users): Plastics and Packaging Industry has been the largest revenue-generating segment in the market with the highest share in 2018. The second-largest share has been acquired by the automotive sector with multiple uses in manufacturing (and production) including structuring of window panels, battery containers, engine covers, tires, paintworks, bumpers dashboard and others. The product is used as fillers and additives in various types of paints, adhesives and sealants to enhance the chemical and physical properties of the product. Rubber industry accounted for a smaller share. The lowest share is acquired by the energy sector which involves usage of coupling agents in solar panels and wind energy turbines. Other industries include fiber treatment, textiles, construction, dental and others which collectively accounted for a share of 5% by year end 2018.



By Type: Maleic Anhydride grafted polymers acquired the largest share in terms of sales revenue generated in 2018. Silane coupling agent is the second most popular type in the market with usage in window panels, fillers in pints, shoe soles and others. Other coupling agents such as Aluminate, Zincronate are not very popular in India which acquired the lowest share, however, in the future the usage is expected to increase.



Competitive Analysis



Competition Stage and Company Positioning: Indian market consists of around 100 players with 30 being major ones by the end of 2018. This market has largely been fragmented with the presence of a large number of small to medium scale Indian players & large scale international players. Major players include Polyram, DowDuPont, Arkema, 3M, Momentive, KPL International Limited (KPL), K. K. Chempro India Private Limited, Pluss Advanced Technology Pvt Ltd, Peekay Dealer Pvt. Ltd, Vincoplas Pvt Ltd and others.



Competing Parameters: The major parameters on the basis of which the players in the market compete with each other have been product quality, pricing, diversification of product portfolio, technology used for production, technological advancement in equipments used for production, type and number of equipments facilitated, variety of packaging options provided, variety of sizing options, availability of product customization, network of distribution followed, mode of distribution, innovation in products and others.



Future Projections: The India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers market revenue has been anticipated to grow registering a robust CAGR of more than 13% during 2018-2023. The growth will be supported by more emphasis on environmental regulations, shift of manufacturing and trading hubs towards APAC region, innovation and development of new products, entry of new domestic and international players in the Indian market, growth in key target industries, technological developments in production techniques and machinery used, increased application in new industries and others.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Size and Overview

Competitive Analysis

Future Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

General Approach-Market Sizing

Market Sizing-India coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market

Variables (Dependent and Independent)

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Regression Matrix

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Coupling Agent & Compatibilizers Market Overview & Evolution

3.1. Product Overview

3.2. General Market Overview, 2013-2023E

3.3. Global Coupling agents & Compatibilizers Market, 2013-2018

3.4. India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Evolution, 1970-2017

4. India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Ecosystem, 2018

5. Value Chain & Ecosystem in India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market

6. India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Size, 2013-2018

7. India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market Segmentation, 2018

7.1. By Application (End User Industries-Packaging & Plastics Industry, Automotives Industry, Adhesives & Sealants and Paints & Coatings, Rubber Industry, Energy Sector & Others), 2018

7.2. By Type of Coupling Agents (Maleic Anhydride Grafted Polymers, Silane Coupling Agents & Others), 2018

8. India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Growth Drivers and Trends

8.1. Demand in Automotive Sector

8.2. Growth In Energy Sector

8.3. Growing Trend Of Green Tyres

8.4. Mounting Demand In Asia Pacific Countries

8.5. Increased Usage in Paints, Coatings & Sealants

8.6. Government Regulations On Plastics

8.7. Growing Demand In Packaging Industry

9. Major Market Challenges in India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market

10. Government Regulations & Certifications in India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market

10.1. Regulations for Plastic Manufacturing

10.2. Regulations By REACH

11. India Coupling Agents and Compatibilizers Market Trade Scenario

12. Customer Profiling-India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market

12.1. Customer Decision Making Parameters, 2018

12.2. Major Pain Points of Entities

12.3. Cross Comparison Table on Coupling agents & Compatibilizers Requirements

13. Snapshot on India Tie Layer Market, 2013-2023

14. India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market SWOT Analysis

15. Competitive Scenario in India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market, 2018

15.1. Competition Scenario (Competition Stage, Company Position & Competing parameters), 2018

15.2. Market Share, 2018

15.3. Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Players (K.K Chempro Pvt. Ltd, Vincoplas Pvt Ltd, Pluss Advance, DuPont, SR Marketing LLP & Supreme Silicones), 2018

15.4. Company Profile Of Major Players In India Coupling agents and Compatibilizers market

15.4.1. K.K Chempro (India) Pvt Ltd

15.4.2. Vincoplas Pvt Ltd.

15.4.3. Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.4.4. KPL International Limited

15.4.5. SR Marketing LLP

15.4.6. Supreme Silicones

15.4.7. DowDuPont

15.4.8. ARKEMA

15.4.9. Polyram Plastic Industries LTD

15.4.10. 3M

16. India Coupling Agents & Compatibilizers Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2018E- 2023E

Market segmentation Application (end-user), 2023E

Market segmentation by Type, 2023E

Market Growth Opportunities

16.1.1. Environmental regulations

16.1.2. Rise in Demand In Prosthodontics

16.1.3. Growing Applications

17. Analyst Recommendations

Diversified Product Portfolio

Strategies to Adopt & Packaging Options

Invest in Research And Development

How to move your Product Forward?

Which Operating Model to Adopt?

Increasing Role Of Technology

Companies Mentioned



3M

4P Global Pvt. Ltd.

AKD Polymers Pvt ltd PVC Compatibilizers

Aquent Impex India Pvt. Ltd.

Arkema

DowDuPont

Evonik

Evonik

Gaizhou Hengda Chemicals Co. Ltd.

GBXF

Gelest

Guotai-Huarong

Hangzhou Dadi Chemical Co. Ltd.

HERRMAN

Hexpol Compounding

Huachangchem

HUBEI Blueshy New

Blueshy New Hungpai Chemistry Co. Ltd.

JNC

K. K. Chempro India Private Limited

KCC Corporation

KPL International Limited (KPL)

Krishna Enterprises

Lab Line Enterprises

Monachem Additives Pvt. Ltd.

Newgen Speciality Plastics Limited

Peekay Dealer Pvt. Ltd.

PK Enterprise

Plus advanced technology Pvt. Ltd.

Polyram

Power Chemical Corporation (PCC)

Rayton Chemicals

Rishiroop Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Rotoman Engineers India Pvt . Ltd.

. Ltd. Sarvan Carbochem LLP

Shin-Etsu Silicones

SR Marketing LLP

Struktol

Super Urecoat Industries

Supple Rubber Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Supreme Silicons

TriStar Global Pvt. Ltd.

Ultrananotech Pvt. Ltd.

Vincoplas Pvt. Ltd. (Inventive Polymers)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqv8o7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

