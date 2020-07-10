CouponXoo Has Completed the Final Steps for Its Business-Boosting Campaign After the Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This campaign will focus on potential industries, shopping trends in the future based on in-depth analysis of the market as well as user preferences from the data analysis department of CouponXoo.

According to the latest 6-month report, the product lines that users pay special attention to when searching for discount codes and promotions will be divided into different groups:

The first group is the products directly affected by the epidemic, the total number of searches and access codes discounted throughout the website decreased from over 20%, including tourism products, hotel reservations, tours, art products,...

The second group is products that have been affected by the crisis but recovered quickly and the number of searches for promotion increased in the last 3 months.

The third category is products with high demand during and after the epidemic. These are potential products in the future and will attract attention from suppliers in launching promotional campaigns as well as promotions. According to the statistics of CouponXoo combined with CouponUpto, the keyword searches for discount codes related to online courses, online jobs, online businesses increased by 120%, 180%, 115% respectively. Particularly for online meeting software, searches for discount codes have skyrocketed in the last 3 months, including Zoom coupons (350%), Jivo Chat coupons (260%), GoToMeeting discount (300 %), Join.me coupon code (180%), ...

This is the group that CouponXoo will specifically exploit to develop future customer needs. In the future, the behavior of customers when choosing products, looking for discount codes will have changes. CouponXoo officially established an R&D department, specialized for searchable product lines during the recent crisis. The analysis will help suppliers devise effective and economical discount code strategies, and help meet customer needs.

The priority order of products on the search platform is also optimized according to the change in user behavior. Special promotions will focus on providing discount codes and deals for products that customers are interested in, instead of discount amount. Of course, customers can still customize by filter tool on the website to search as they wish. "We aim for convenience while looking for savings. Our customers love it, and we don't want to disappoint them," said Jack Nolan, CouponXoo Marketing Manager.

