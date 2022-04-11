Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2025 | Driven by the Rise in FTAs to Drive Investments in Courier, Express & Parcel Markets in Emerging Economies| Technavio

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our courier, express, and parcel market report covers the following areas:

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the courier, express, and parcel market is the rise in FTAs to drive investments in courier, express, and parcel markets in emerging economies. The courier, express, and parcel segment is one of the fast-growing segments of the logistics and transportation industry. However, it is highly influenced by changes in demographics and consumer behavior. The global courier, express, and parcel markets are mainly driven by the rise in international trade, which is spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through FTA. The formation of the EU (European Union), NAFTA, SAFTA, EAEU, and ASEAN are also driving cross-border trade. In November 2020, India announced that it would revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union and the US. The development of such new trade corridors and government initiatives are allowing the logistics and transportation industry across the world to reap attractive profits. In addition, vendors are engaged in merger and acquisition activities to strengthen their position in the market and capitalize on the growing trade corridors.

However, the increasing threat from sharing-based business models will be a major challenge for the courier, express, and parcel market during the forecast period. The courier, express, and parcel industry is a lucrative market; therefore, it witnesses intense competition between domestic and global players. They are competing based on technologies and offering attractive freight rates using ways such as bidding on loads. The logistics and transportation industry still have enormous potential to adopt new-age technologies such as robotics, temperature-monitoring devices, and ICT but has been too slow to adopt them. Global companies are expanding their verticals and entering the transportation industry with huge investments in technology and trained labor. This expansion is driving the digital transformation in the courier, express, and parcel industry, thus resulting in cost reduction, improving operational efficiency, and ensuring service quality assurance. This is expected to pose a threat to market growth in the coming years.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Consumer

B2B



B2C



C2C

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The courier, express, and parcel market share growth by the B2B segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. 42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China , India , and Japan are the key markets for courier, express, and parcel in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the e-commerce industry and the presence of a large number of service providers will facilitate the courier, express, and parcel market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Courier, Express, and Parcel Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist courier, express, and parcel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the courier, express, and parcel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the courier, express, and parcel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier, express, and parcel market vendors

Courier, Express, And Parcel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 141.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.88 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, BDP International Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., One World Express Inc. Ltd., S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

