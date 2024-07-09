Courier Health Raises $16.5 Million for Industry's First Patient CRM Solution Designed for Life Sciences

Norwest Venture Partners-led financing helps meet growing demand for scalable patient engagement platform

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Courier Health , a technology company reimagining how life science manufacturers engage and support patients, today announced a $16.5 million Series A led by Norwest Venture Partners with participation from existing investor Work-Bench. The funding will support continued product innovation and hiring across engineering and sales to bring the company's purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM) platform to more biopharma partners in search of a comprehensive system for coordinating and personalizing the patient journey.

Specialty medicines made up 93% of all drug approvals and the vast majority of R&D pipelines last year. Biopharma companies are building internal organizations to provide access, affordability and adherence support for these innovative therapies, yet they lack the specialized technology and data-driven visibility to coordinate efficiently across internal and external stakeholders.

"The number of specialty medicines has exploded over the last decade, forcing the evolution of commercial models to focus on the patient experience," said Danny Sigurdson, founder and CEO of Courier Health. "Unfortunately, the industry average remains that 60% to 70% of patients who are prescribed a specialty medicine either never start or discontinue within the first few months. We are thrilled to work with Norwest Venture Partners to advance our product innovation and add best-in-class talent to help more patients start and stay on these critically important medicines."

Courier Health provides the only patient-based CRM platform developed specifically for biopharma field access, patient services and marketing teams to gain complete visibility and control over the end-to-end patient journey. The platform connects disparate data sets, enabling centralized patient and provider management, omnichannel workflow automation and advanced analytics—without the high cost of custom-built software. Companies that choose Courier Health are achieving double-digit improvements to patient starts, time-to-start and ongoing adherence to life-altering therapies.

"Specialty therapies are changing the commercial playing field for biopharma organizations, creating strong demand for a CRM solution built specifically for the industry," said Irem Rami, principal at Norwest Venture Partners. "Courier Health's CRM platform provides the long overdue technology that enables biopharma teams to deliver personalized patient engagement and support at scale. We look forward to supporting the Courier Health team in realizing their mission to redefine the biopharma patient experience."

Read more here about how leading biopharma companies are integrating patient-centricity into their overall brand experience.

About Courier Health

Courier Health is a New York City-based technology company on a mission to improve the patient experience for the millions living with chronic conditions or rare diseases. The company is developing the future of patient engagement with a purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM) for life sciences companies. For more information, visit www.courierhealth.com or follow on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Courier Health