Courier Health Raises $50 Million Series B to Revolutionize the Biopharma Patient Experience

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Courier Health, the leading technology company for managing patient experiences, today announced it has raised a $50 million Series B funding round led by Oak HC/FT, with participation from existing investors including Norwest and Work-Bench. This latest investment will fuel continued product innovation and solidify Courier Health's position as the leading solution to orchestrate and personalize patient journeys across the life sciences industry.

Despite immense clinical innovation across life sciences, efforts to engage and support prescribed patients still fall short due to siloed data, disparate systems, and poor coordination. According to the 2026 State of Patient-Centricity report, nearly 60 percent of biopharma companies consider their data fragmented or inactionable, and less than 10 percent have sufficient data maturity to leverage AI in a meaningful way. Courier Health solves these pain points by connecting data and systems related to the patient experience, applying intelligence to surface insights and proactively identify at-risk patients, and orchestrating seamless experiences across the patient journey.

"Our vision is to re-write the patient experience in healthcare, starting with simplifying and coordinating complex patient journeys for those who depend on innovative medicines," said Danny Sigurdson, Founder and CEO of Courier Health. "Our partnership with Oak HC/FT provides the strategic support and capital to accelerate our mission, scale our platform and agentic AI capabilities, and continue investing in our world-class team to ensure our customers are successful. When our customers are successful, patients achieve better health outcomes, and that is our north star."

Courier Health's system includes deep data integrations, intelligent workflows driven by context-rich AI, intuitive user interfaces designed specifically for market access and patient services teams, and AI agents that can execute key tasks for reliable automation and scale. Courier Health manages the end-to-end patient journey from education to patient enrollment, benefits and prior authorization, through therapy initiation and adherence. This equips biopharma teams with the visibility, control, and intelligence they need to ensure high-quality interactions with providers, pharmacies, and, most importantly, patients and their families.

"Healthcare, especially life sciences, has long lacked a dedicated, purpose-built platform to manage patients," said Billy Deitch, Partner, Oak HC/FT. "True patient-centricity is often promised but rarely delivered, and Courier Health changes that narrative. They provide essential infrastructure and an incredibly thoughtful AI strategy that biopharma is excited to adopt at a rapid pace. Oak is proud to partner with Danny and his team as they redefine the standard for the patient experience."

In 2025, Courier Health increased the number of customers and therapies supported on its platform by over 400% and more than doubled its headcount to meet market demand. The funding will accelerate investment in its team and product to bring its innovative technology to more customers.

About Courier Health

Courier Health is a New York City-based technology company on a mission to improve the patient experience for hundreds of millions of people living with a chronic condition or rare disease. The company develops and delivers the fastest-growing patient experience solution for the life sciences industry. Companies that choose Courier Health are achieving double-digit improvements to patient starts, time-to-start and ongoing adherence to life-altering therapies. As host of the invite-only Patient Innovators Summit and publisher of The State of Patient-Centricity in Biopharma report, Courier Health is backed by leading investors, including Oak HC/FT, Norwest and Work-Bench. Follow Courier Health on LinkedIn and learn more at www.courierhealth.com.

About Oak HC/FT

Oak HC/FT is a venture and growth equity firm specializing in investments in fintech and healthcare. Using partnership as a foundation, Oak HC/FT guides companies and founders at every stage, from seed to growth, to create businesses that make a measurable and lasting impact. Founded in 2014, Oak HC/FT has invested in 120 portfolio companies and has more than $7 billion in assets under management. Oak HC/FT is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with an office in San Francisco, CA. Follow Oak HC/FT on LinkedIn and X and learn more at www.oakhcft.com.

SOURCE Courier Health