Courier Pickup and Delivery Services Market to Grow by USD 78.09 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Digital Payments, Mobile Shopping, and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global courier pickup and delivery services market size is estimated to grow by USD 78.09 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period. Rise in digital payment and mobile shopping is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing adoption of drone technology However, global supply chain disruption poses a challenge.Key market players include Amazon.com Inc., Antron Express, Aramex International LLC, Asendia Management SAS, Blue Dart Express Ltd., Deutsche Bahn AG, DHL Express Ltd, DTDC Express Ltd., DX Group, FedEx Corp., International Distribution Services, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., JD.com Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PostNL N.V., Qantas Airways Ltd., SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., Swiss Post Ltd, The Courier Guy Pty Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZTO Express Cayman Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global courier pickup and delivery services market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (International and Domestic), Consumer (Business to business, Business to customer, and Customer to customer), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Antron Express, Aramex International LLC, Asendia Management SAS, Blue Dart Express Ltd., Deutsche Bahn AG, DHL Express Ltd, DTDC Express Ltd., DX Group, FedEx Corp., International Distribution Services, Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., JD.com Inc., Nippon Express Holdings Inc., PostNL N.V., Qantas Airways Ltd., SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., Swiss Post Ltd, The Courier Guy Pty Ltd, United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZTO Express Cayman Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), have become an increasingly popular solution for faster and more efficient courier pickup and delivery services, particularly in challenging terrain and congested urban areas. In March 2023, Amazon received FAA approval to operate its Prime Air drone service in specific US regions, expanding trials in rural Texas by August 2024 to deliver essential items like medical supplies. Amazon's deployment of drones from same-day delivery sites near major metro areas enhances the speed and efficiency of deliveries. Deutsche Post DHL Group also experiments with drones, successfully delivering medical supplies to a remote Scottish island in January 2023 and partnering with Drone Delivery Canada in October 2023 to explore drone solutions for North American terrains. These developments underscore the growing use of drones for practical, faster, and more efficient deliveries, driving the growth of the global courier pickup and delivery services market.

The Courier Pickup and Delivery Services market is witnessing significant trends that are shaping the industry. Route optimization and automation are key focus areas to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Customer communication and real-time tracking systems are essential for improving customer experience. Sustainable delivery solutions, such as green delivery methods, are gaining popularity due to increasing environmental concerns and fuel prices. Messenger and parcel services are in high demand for Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) transactions. Express, standard, subscription-based, on-demand deliveries cater to various needs. Middle class population growth, e-commerce boom, and online trading are driving up shipping volume. Service quality improvement through data analytics, flexible delivery options, and location-based solutions are essential. Innovations like GPS, drones, and crowd-sourced deliveries are disrupting the market. Start-ups are also making a mark with cost-effective solutions and express delivery services.

Market Challenges

The global courier pickup and delivery services market has been adversely affected by supply chain disruptions, causing increased costs and reduced purchasing power for consumers. The US Producer Price Index (PPI) rose by 11.1% in May 2022 due to raw material shortages, leading to higher prices and inflation. This inflation weakened consumer purchasing power, with the CPI, excluding food and energy, rising by 3% in June 2023 . Supply chain issues in sectors like home furnishings further impacted demand, negatively affecting the courier pickup and delivery services market. Additionally, transportation challenges and political instability, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine , caused resource shortages and further exacerbated the crisis. Consequently, the global courier pickup and delivery services market is expected to experience hindered growth due to these supply chain disruptions.

The courier pickup and delivery services market faces several challenges in both domestic and international sectors. Domestic services must contend with e-commerce trade's increasing demand for swift delivery of electronic gadgets and other online purchases. B2C and B2B shipments require efficient logistics networks and technology solutions for real-time tracking and one-day delivery. International services encounter challenges like transport inefficiencies, traffic congestion, and airfreight transport costs. Postal codes and skilled manpower are essential for accurate delivery, while cash on delivery and crossborder courier delivery add complexity. E-commerce platforms, retail sales, and healthcare sectors rely on technology-driven delivery, including GPS technology, delivery infrastructure, and the Internet of Things, for delivery enhancement and real-time tracking. Last-mile delivery and crowdsourced delivery models are also gaining popularity, along with autonomous vehicles for efficient and swift delivery. Supply chain management and logistics are crucial for businesses, particularly in the e-commerce sector. Technology solutions like smart warehouses, online payment options, and swift delivery are essential for small businesses to compete effectively. In conclusion, the courier pickup and delivery services market requires continuous innovation to address these challenges and meet evolving customer demands.

Segment Overview

This courier pickup and delivery services market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 International

1.2 Domestic Consumer 2.1 Business to business

2.2 Business to customer

2.3 Customer to customer Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 International- The Courier Pickup and Delivery Services Market is a significant sector in the logistics industry. Companies provide efficient solutions for sending and receiving packages, ensuring timely deliveries. They utilize various modes of transportation like road, air, and sea to cater to diverse customer needs. Effective tracking systems keep clients informed about their shipments' progress. Competition is high, necessitating continuous improvement in services and technology. Companies focus on expanding their networks and offering competitive prices to gain market share.

Research Analysis

The Courier Pickup and Delivery Services market is experiencing significant growth due to the surge in online trading and the expanding middle class population. With the increase in B2C and B2B services, e-commerce sales have reached new heights, leading to a massive volume of shipments, both domestic and international. The demand for faster delivery, such as one-day delivery, has driven service quality improvement, with location-based solutions and technology-driven delivery becoming essential. Shipments in various sectors like healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, and retail sales continue to increase, requiring efficient and reliable courier services. Airfreight transport plays a crucial role in international deliveries, while postal codes and last-mile delivery solutions ensure accurate and timely deliveries. Technology-driven innovations like automation, route optimization, customer communication, tracking systems, and sustainable delivery solutions are transforming the industry. Messenger services offer convenience and speed, making them a popular choice for urban areas. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for quick and efficient delivery solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Courier Pickup and Delivery Services market is experiencing significant growth due to the online trading and the expanding middle class population. The shipping volume for Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Business-to-Business (B2B) services, fueled by e-commerce, is increasing at an unprecedented rate. Service quality improvement through location-based solutions, GPS, drones, and last-mile delivery innovations like crowd-sourced deliveries and autonomous vehicles are transforming the industry. Startups and B2B e-commerce are driving the demand for domestic and international services, while e-commerce trade in electronic gadgets, retail sales, and healthcare sectors is booming. Technology solutions such as real-time tracking, automation, and sustainable delivery options are enhancing customer experience. Logistics networks and route optimization are addressing transport inefficiencies caused by traffic congestion and fuel prices. The market is witnessing the integration of the Internet of Things, cash on delivery, and cross-border courier delivery models. The future of courier services lies in technology-driven, swift, and sustainable delivery solutions.

