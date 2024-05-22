Packaging Market size is set to grow by USD 268.37 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of the global food delivery and takeaway market boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 268.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Request a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Packaging Market 2024-2028

Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 268.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and UK Key companies profiled Amcor Group GmbH, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., Gerresheimer AG, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Co., Mondi Plc, Oji Holdings Corp., Pregis LLC, Pretium Packaging, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Co., Stora Enso Oyj, Tetra Laval SA, UPM Kymmene Corp., WestRock Co., and Winpak Ltd.

Market Driver

The global food delivery and takeaway market is booming due to urbanization, busy lifestyles, and widespread mobile phone use. Increased online platforms drive online food ordering, preferred for convenience and discounts. Many restaurants offer competitive prices through online services, supported by efficient supply chains. Dark kitchens, producing food for delivery, further fuel market growth. Key players like Delivery Hero and Uber Eats dominate, with Australia's market seeing significant growth. Packaging products like containers and cups are essential for delivered food, indicating anticipated growth in the packaging market.

Market Challenges

Recycling rigid plastic products, like containers and bottles, demands hefty investments due to high procurement costs, energy expenses, and the intricacies of collecting and sorting waste. Small and medium-scale manufacturers find it more cost-effective to produce new plastic items rather than recycle.

Cleaning used plastic requires significant water usage and additional processes like crushing and melting, consuming more energy and labor. Consequently, recycling proves pricier than making new products from raw materials.

Many plastic packaging units aren't equipped for recycling, leading to extra costs and time. These challenges hinder global packaging market growth.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend, driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Board

1.2 Rigid plastic

1.3 Flexible

1.4 Metal

1.5 Glass End-user 2.1 Food

2.2 Beverage

2.3 Healthcare

2.4 Personal care

2.5 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Board- The board segment, or paperboard, is set to grow notably in the forecast period due to its foldability, rigidity, and suitability for packaging. Valued at USD 329.11 billion in 2018, it offers various types like folding boxboards, chipboards, and bleached paperboards, widely used in medical, cosmetic, and food packaging. Increasing demand for personalized packaging with innovative designs and graphics enhances consumer attraction. This growing demand for paperboard, especially bleached paperboard, is expected to drive market growth, supported by its lightweight and strong attributes.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the diverse landscape of packaging options catering to various industries such as food, beverages, personal care, and retail, the emphasis on quality, presentation, and eco-friendliness is paramount. Food packaging, in particular, occupies a significant niche within this market. From high-barrier films to stand-up retort pouches, the range of options is extensive. Materials such as paper, glass, and metal offer versatility and durability, meeting the demands of different products and consumer preferences. Printing technologies, including flexography and digital, contribute to enhancing branding and visual appeal.

In the realm of beauty and personal care, trends like slimline collections and fiber-based egg cartons showcase innovation in both design and sustainability. Emerging technologies such as advanced film technology and lightweight foam plastics address evolving consumer needs while minimizing environmental impact.

Regulations governing packaging materials underscore the importance of biodegradability and recyclability, driving the industry towards more sustainable practices. Additionally, rigid protective packaging and e-commerce solutions like PaperBox cater to the diverse requirements of modern supply chains and retail environments.

Overall, the packaging market continues to evolve, driven by a combination of consumer preferences, technological advancements, and regulatory mandates, with food packaging playing a central role in this dynamic landscape.

Market Research Overview

In the dynamic landscape of packaging solutions, Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging stand out as versatile options. From food to personal care and department store items, their presence is undeniable. These containers offer a balance of quality, presentation, and eco-friendliness, meeting the demands of discerning consumers and regulatory standards alike. Whether it's high-barrier films, stand-up retort pouches, or sleek fiber-based egg cartons in beauty and personal care, paper and paperboard containers excel in delivering both functionality and aesthetics.

Moreover, in the era of advancing technology, these containers aren't lagging behind. They embrace printing technologies like flexography and digital printing, ensuring vibrant and customizable designs that enhance brand identity. Additionally, they adapt to emerging trends such as lightweight foam plastics, catering to evolving consumer preferences and sustainability concerns.

In the realm of e-commerce and protective packaging, PaperBox solutions offer a robust answer to diverse needs. From rigid protection to eco-friendly wrapping, they provide a comprehensive solution that aligns with modern demands for convenience and sustainability.

In essence, Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging emerge as pillars in the packaging market, embodying the perfect blend of functionality, aesthetics, and sustainability.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Board



Rigid Plastic



Flexible



Metal



Glass

End-user

Food



Beverage



Healthcare



Personal Care



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio