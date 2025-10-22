COURT AFFIRMS QUINCE DESIGNS ARE CLASSIC, NOT COPIES

Legal Victory Underscores Quince's Commitment to Timeless Design and Fair Pricing

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quince, the retailer redefining luxury through timeless design and radically fair prices, today announced key victories in its ongoing legal dispute with Deckers Outdoor Corporation. The court ruled that numerous designs asserted in Deckers' claim are generic and therefore ineligible for trade dress protection, affirming that Quince's designs are rooted in classic styles that have existed across the industry for decades.

In its findings, the court also noted that at least 14 different companies currently offer similar designs, reinforcing that these styles are common across the marketplace and not exclusive to any one brand.

The court further ruled that Deckers cannot pursue lost profits as a measure of damages for its remaining design patent claim, another significant limitation on their case.

"This ruling is a win for consumers and for common sense," said Joel Dion, Head of Legal at Quince. "The idea that Quince, or anyone, should be punished for offering customers well-made, timeless styles at a fair price is exactly what's wrong with how some big brands operate. These designs have been around for decades and we're making them accessible without the markup."

Quince was founded to challenge the false premise that quality and affordability can't coexist. The brand's model cuts out unnecessary markups by working directly with top factories and suppliers, the same ones used by leading luxury houses, to offer enduring wardrobe and home essentials made with world-class materials like Grade-A Mongolian cashmere, fine mulberry silk, European linen, and Italian leather.

"The 'dupe' label is a convenient narrative pushed by brands that have long overcharged for the same timeless pieces," Dion continued. "Quince isn't a dupe. We're the antidote, proof that beautiful and timeless design can, and should, be available to everyone."

From cashmere sweaters and silk slip dresses to diamond rings and linen bed sheets, Quince continues to focus on luxury designs that last, not trends that fade.

