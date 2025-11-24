Quince Introduces Gourmet Food & Wines, a High-Quality Selection of Elevated Culinary and Gifting Essentials

New marketplace to feature champagne, Italian truffles and more—just in time for the holidays.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quince , the brand redefining modern luxury through timeless design and radically fair prices, today announced the launch of Gourmet Food & Wines, a new marketplace of premium, giftable items from speciality producers and globally renowned names alike. Beginning this week, customers can expect exceptional finds from Dom Pérignon champagne to exclusive White Alba truffles and more high-end food and beverage staples perfect for entertaining and gifting this holiday season.

The launch serves as a timely and natural extension for Quince customers who are continuously seeking high quality, premium goods at fair prices. In the wine category, Quince is featuring Dom Pérignon, a prestigious champagne known for its quality and heritage, and will continue to expand to other direct import wineries in the coming months. Additionally, customers will be able to shop a select assortment of Italian White Alba truffles, the rarest and most coveted form, ahead of the holidays. Quince will continue to expand its truffle offerings with new varieties, starting with black winter truffles this holiday season, while truffle-infused products such as oils and salts are set to debut next year.

"Gourmet Food & Wines is a natural next step in our commitment to deliver exceptional quality across every aspect of our customers' lives, from wardrobe and home to the table," said Daphne de Chatellus , Head of Emerging Categories at Quince. "Our goal has always been to make luxury accessible and thoughtfully curated. Expanding into culinary offerings allows us to bring that same attention to detail, quality, and experience to the dining table, helping our customers enjoy life's finest essentials every day."

Featuring sought-after Alba truffles for $250.00 per ounce and Dom Perignon for $259.99, customers will find the same attention to quality and radically fair prices with Quince's Gourmet Food & Wines that have made the brand a favorite among millions of shoppers. Quince first tested the category with an exclusive caviar offering, which sold out immediately and has continued to see strong consumer demand - underscoring the Quince customers' appetite for elevated culinary essentials that align with their lifestyle.

Following the November launch, Quince will introduce additional Gourmet Food & Wines offerings such as single-origin tea and coffee, olive oil from Italy and more in 2026 —further reinforcing the brand's evolution into a comprehensive lifestyle destination that delivers exceptional quality across every category at fair, transparent prices.

Founded to challenge the misconception that quality and affordability cannot coexist, this latest expansion demonstrates Quince's continued commitment to making luxury-level quality products more accessible and transparent for consumers across apparel, home, jewellery, travel, and more.

Customers can shop Quince's Gourmet Food & Wines offering today at www.quince.com .

