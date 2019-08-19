Court of Appeals Rules for Oracle Affirming Injunction against Rimini Street

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has rejected Rimini Street's latest attempt to avoid the District Court's injunction barring Rimini Street from engaging in conduct that infringes Oracle's intellectual property rights. The Appeals Court also affirmed the trial court's $28.5 million attorneys' fees award to Oracle, rejecting Rimini's absurd claim that it had prevailed at a trial where the jury found Rimini infringed Oracle's copyrights. Rimini Street has paid more than $90 million to Oracle as a result of that infringement, and the trial court issued a permanent injunction.

"We are extremely gratified that the Ninth Circuit affirmed the permanent injunction and attorneys' fees award. It is long past time for Rimini -- a dishonest, serial infringer -- to cease its unlawful conduct, to respect Oracle's intellectual property rights, and to abide by the rulings in this case," said Dorian Daley, Oracle's Executive Vice President and General Counsel.

