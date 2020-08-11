Court TV to Cover Trials Involving George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Robert Durst, R. Kelly & More in Months Ahead

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV, the only multi-platform network devoted to live, gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials, today at the 2020 summer press tour unveiled the cases and trials the network will be covering in the months ahead, including:

The Death of George Floyd - Minnesota v. Chauvin et al

Four Minneapolis Police Officers will be tried in the death of George Floyd , the case which launched a national movement on race in America. Derek Chauvin , the man shown on video with his knee on Floyd's neck, faces murder charges while three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

v. Chauvin et al Four Police Officers will be tried in the death of , the case which launched a national movement on race in America. , the man shown on video with his knee on Floyd's neck, faces murder charges while three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder. The Killing of Ahmaud Arbery - Georgia v. Gregory McMichael , Travis McMichael , William Bryan .

Three white men are accused of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery , an unarmed African-American man who was shot while jogging through a south- Georgia neighborhood.

Georgia v. , , . Three white men are accused of murder in the death of , an unarmed African-American man who was shot while jogging through a south- neighborhood. The Case of The Doomsday Cult Mom - Idaho v. Lori Vallow & Idaho v. Chad Daybell

Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell , are facing charges after authorities discovered the bodies of their two children in their backyard. Daybell, a former gravedigger, has authored numerous doomsday books and is rumored to have built a cult-type following. Multiple other suspicious deaths surround the couple, including each of their previous spouses. Vallow currently faces two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence.

- v. & v. and her husband, , are facing charges after authorities discovered the bodies of their two children in their backyard. Daybell, a former gravedigger, has authored numerous doomsday books and is rumored to have built a cult-type following. Multiple other suspicious deaths surround the couple, including each of their previous spouses. Vallow currently faces two felony counts of conspiracy to destroy, alter or conceal evidence. "The Jinx" Murder Trial - California v. Robert Durst

Robert Durst , a wealthy New York real-estate heir, faces first-degree murder charges in California as police allege Durst killed his longtime friend, Susan Berman . Authorities suspect Durst in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathleen McCormack , and investigators believe that Durst, the subject of the HBO documentary The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst , killed Berman because she knew what happened to McCormack.

California v. , a wealthy real-estate heir, faces first-degree murder charges in as police allege Durst killed his longtime friend, . Authorities suspect Durst in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, , and investigators believe that Durst, the subject of the HBO documentary , killed Berman because she knew what happened to McCormack. The R. Kelly Sex Abuse Case - U.S. v. Robert Sylvester Kelly

Entertainer R. Kelly, currently in a federal prison in Chicago , faces numerous racketeering and sex trafficking charges involving five women. With legal problems ignited by the television show "Surviving R. Kelly," the singer is also facing additional state trials in Minnesota and Illinois .

"Given the current news climate in our country at the moment, there are trials ahead that represent some of the biggest, most critical and relevant cases we've seen in modern history," commented Scott Tufts, Court TV Senior Vice President. "Court TV will be there, bringing viewers unrivaled access and insight into those cases as well as all the other compelling trials on the docket."

Court TV's on-air team of anchors, legal correspondents and veteran crime and justice journalists - all of whom are lawyers - include lead anchor Vinnie Politan, who is joined by Julie Grant, Ted Rowlands and Michael Ayala at the network's desk; Ashleigh Banfield who serves as a special contributor and host of the new original true-crime series Judgment With Ashleigh Banfield; and legal correspondents and crime reporters Chanley Painter and Julia Jenaé. They are joined by the country's brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators, and experts who provide legal insights, opinion, discussion, and debate.

Court TV is available to be seen on cable, over-the-air, and over-the-top. Court TV is also live-streamed on CourtTV.com, YouTube TV, Pluto TV, SiriusXM, as well as the Court TV app for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android and Apple devices. All feature robust and exclusive content from the massive Court TV library, including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand. Court TV is part of Katz Networks, a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

SOURCE Court TV