CourtCall and ARS Join Forces to Provide Online Dispute Resolution Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that CourtCall is expanding our online arbitration and mediation services to our clients through an agreement we have made with Arbitration Resolutions Services (ARS) of Coral Springs, Florida.

Image features logos of CourtCall and Arbitration Resolution Services.

ARS is revolutionizing the field of dispute resolution through its cloud-based ADR and ODR programs. ARS will now extend virtual arbitration and mediation services to our users in the comfort of their own businesses, offices or homes without ever having to make a personal appearance. Its combination of a digital evidence submission process along with video and telephonic conferencing, now powered by CourtCall, makes resolving client/customer/business disputes a very simplified, cost-effective and private alternative to litigation.

"We are very excited about the alliance with ARS," said Robert V. Alvarado, Jr., Esq., chief executive officer of CourtCall. "ARS has built an excellent platform for arbitration and mediation, and we see great potential for growth in this area, as more and more courts and attorneys embrace this innovative technology."

"This partnership is, without a doubt, going to speed up the wheels of justice and move cases through the dockets," said Mark Norych, president and general counsel of ARS. "So many simple matters get tied up in time-consuming and expensive litigation, and having the ability to more efficiently settle disputes through ADR and ODR is a win for all parties. CourtCall is a legal technology leader in facilitating hearings and depositions by telephone and video conferencing, so incorporating our online dispute resolution services into their offering is a very logical and natural fit."

As our client, you have already realized the convenience and savings associated with utilizing our services. This is one more way for you to streamline your process and expedite cases. More information about ARS can be found at www.arbresolutions.com, and of course we encourage you to contact your CourtCall representative to help you implement this exciting new service.

Contact: Matt Wapnick/310-743-1864

Related Images

courtcall-ars-image.png

CourtCall-ARS Image

Image features logos of CourtCall and Arbitration Resolution Services.

SOURCE CourtCall

Related Links

http://www.arbresolutions.com

