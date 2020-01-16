Courtyard by Marriott Culminates Once-In-A-Century Celebration at Super Bowl LIV with Super Bowl Sleepover and Dream NFL Fan Experiences

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel of the NFL, announced today the winner of its Super Bowl Sleepover Contest – Denise Ammon. Courtyard by Marriott will host Ammon and a select group of her friends for an experience of a lifetime, including waking up in a Courtyard transformed suite inside the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. All season long, Courtyard by Marriott and the global travel program Marriott Bonvoy have offered fans unprecedented access to NFL experiences that have created lasting memories, in celebration of the NFL's 100th Season. From the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Contest to hundreds of NFL-related Moments made available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members, fans have been delighted all season long with NFL experiences that bring travelers closer to the game they love.

Denise Ammon’s “game-changing friendship” earned her and her friends the opportunity of a lifetime: waking up in a custom-built Courtyard by Marriott guestroom, shown here, in the Super Bowl stadium. As the winner of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover contest, Ammon and her friends will be the first guests at the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. (Photo by James McEntee/ AP Images for Courtyard by Marriott)

Friendship Forged by a Passion to Help

For the first time ever, Courtyard by Marriott is celebrating "game-changing friendship" by awarding the opportunity of a lifetime to wake up inside the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. This year's winner, Denise Ammon, exemplifies the impact that an extraordinary friendship can have in pursing both personal and professional passions.

Ammon's "game-changing friendship" submission featured her former fellow co-residents whom she met during emergency medicine residency at a Level 1 Trauma hospital in Brooklyn, New York. She credits her success to their unrelenting friendship, after she was told by college counselors that she wasn't cut out to be a doctor. Ammon went on to attend medical school in New Orleans and ultimately matched to one of her top choices for residency training. The group supported each other during the most strenuous days in residency and continue to guide each other today while serving as emergency room doctors across the country.

"Courtyard's guests are passionate, energized and disciplined, similar to elite athletes competing to play in the Super Bowl," said Janis Milham, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, Classic Select Brands. "The story of Denise's game-changing friendship is the kind of empowerment that we strive to provide our guests in achieving their personal and professional goals. Courtyard is proud to once again partner with the NFL to recognize her success and provide this opportunity of a lifetime."

Courtyard by Marriott will host Ammon and her three friends for an overnight stay inside a stadium suite transformed into a Courtyard guest room with a view overlooking the field. In addition to winning tickets to Super Bowl LIV, the group will take part in a night of exciting, in-stadium experiences with access to exclusive events throughout the weekend. In another first, this year's suite will feature the newly designed Courtyard Bistro Bar, providing the winners a taste of Courtyard's new food and beverage menu.

The Official Hotel of the NFL is also offering Marriott Bonvoy Visa Card members an opportunity to live out their dreams at the Courtyard House presented by Visa, an exclusive Super Bowl LIV celebration on January 31, featuring a live performance by The Chainsmokers and the chance to mingle with NFL stars in Miami.

Marriott Bonvoy Announces 250 NFL Post-Season Moments Exclusively for Members:

From brunch with NFL legends to experiencing Super Bowl LIV from a luxury suite and on-field access to watch the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, the post-season is becoming even more rewarding for members of Marriott Bonvoy now that they can bid their points on more than 250 money-can't-buy experiences.

Earlier this season, Marriott Bonvoy hosted NFL Combine Masterclass Moments in Chicago and San Francisco led by Emmitt Smith where the Hall of Fame running back helped fans see how they would stack up on traditional drills that prospective players compete in before the Draft. Other Marriott Bonvoy Moments included VIP field access to the 2019 London Games at Tottenham and Wembley and luxury suite tickets, amazing seats to the 2019 Mexico Game at Azteca Stadium with VIP reception, meet and greet with an NFL Legend, field passes and more.

Over the past two years, Marriott Bonvoy has offered members more than 1,000 exclusive, NFL Moments which have been redeemed for 95 million points. Offering something for every NFL fanatic, Moments have ranged from 10,000 points to a record-breaking 3.2 million points for two guests to sleep over in the Courtyard by Marriott custom suite before Super Bowl LIII.

