Marriott International Signs Agreement with Sands China Ltd. to Bring The Luxury Collection Brand to Macao

SHANGHAI, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. and Sands China Ltd. are set to redefine luxury in Macao with the signing of an agreement to debut The Luxury Collection brand to the market. Anticipated to open in January 2025, Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao is poised to cater to the world's discerning travelers, blending the brand's authentic take on luxury with the city's local charm to provide a unique and enriching travel experience.

King Bedroom at Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao

"We are thrilled to work with Sands China Ltd. to bring the first Luxury Collection Hotel to Macao, a destination that continues to attract travelers across the globe," said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. "The highly anticipated hotel will blend Macao's East-meets-West culture with The Luxury Collection's distinctive perspective on luxury, providing our guests unparalleled access to a city rich with heritage, cuisine, and captivating experiences."

Located at the heart of Macao's Cotai Strip with the city's premier entertainment, shopping, and dining districts right at the guests' doorstep, the hotel is approximately 4.9 kilometers away from Macau International Airport and 6.2 kilometers away from Taipa Ferry Terminal. For guests looking to be immersed culturally, renowned sites such as Senado Square, Taipa Houses, and Ruins of St. Paul's are also accessible by a short car ride.

The hotel is slated to feature 2,405 thoughtfully designed rooms and suites, each embodying the grandeur of Georgian architecture. The interior design, led by Peter Silling & Associates, emphasizes spaces that are both elegant and inviting. Each bedroom will boast traditional paneling, elegant linear headboards, and marble bathrooms that exude timeless sophistication, while each suite will be decorated with art and accessories inspired by London's Mayfair district. Families and group travelers will also be able to choose from bay suites complete with terraces, kid rooms, media rooms, and private pools.

The culinary offerings at Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao promises to be an exceptional experience with five distinct dining concepts. Hampton Court will feature an international and Chinese buffet, while Chelsea Garden offers a high-end Chinese food court experience, and The Conservatory houses three unique areas: A dim sum restaurant and tearoom, a confectionery store, and a British pub bar. There will also be two signature Chinese restaurants in the hotel's dining portfolio, one serving up authentic Cantonese fare and the other catering to Sichuan cuisine lovers by presenting traditional flavors with a modern twist.

"We are excited to collaborate with Luxury Group by Marriott International to bring the first Luxury Collection Hotel to Macao. Building on the success of The Londoner® Macao, adding Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao to its portfolio represents a pivotal moment in our mission to elevate Macao's luxury hospitality landscape. This extraordinary hotel will serve as a gateway to Macao's fascinating cultural heritage, offering guests an immersive journey into a city steeped in history, gastronomy and unforgettable experiences," said Grant Chum, Chief Executive Officer and President of Sands China Ltd. "Bespoke hospitality paired perfectly with a seamless mix of classic and contemporary design, the hotel will serve as a beacon of Macao's evolving identity as a world-class destination for the discerning global travellers."

Marriott International's collaboration with Sands China Ltd, emphasizes the company's continued commitment to offer diverse and memorable experiences for its guests. Londoner Grand, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Macao is set to further expand the Luxury Group by Marriott International's footprint as an exceptional hotel portfolio that combines local expression with unique programming and impeccable service.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

ABOUT LUXURY GROUP BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

With an unrivaled portfolio of eight dynamic luxury brands, Marriott International is creating authentic, rare, and enriching experiences sought by today's global luxurian. Spanning all corners of the world, Marriott International's Luxury Group offers a boundless network of more than 520 landmark hotels and resorts in 70 countries and territories through The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, and W Hotels. From the world's most iconic destinations to the ultimate undiscovered gems, the international hospitality leader's collection of luxury brands is focused on elevating travel with highly contextualized, nuanced brand experiences that signal the future of luxury by allowing guests to indulge their passions while sparking personal growth.

ABOUT SANDS CHINA LTD.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928). Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company's integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula. The Company's portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at The Venetian Arena, The Londoner Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao. The Company's Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao's transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

ABOUT THE LUXURY COLLECTION® HOTELS & RESORTS

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of over 115 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

