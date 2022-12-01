Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Beach Resort Debuts as the First Courtyard Resort in Mexico

MAZATLÁN, Mexico, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, the brand with the largest global footprint in Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 brands, announced today the opening of the new Courtyard By Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort, making it the first Courtyard resort to open its doors in Mexico. The hotel is located in one of the most visited coasts in the north of the country, renowned for its gastronomy, beaches, and cultural heritage.

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort

"We are thrilled to have the first Courtyard resort in Mexico and what better location for it than Mazatlán, one of the most fascinating and fastest-growing destinations in Mexico," said Brian King, President of Marriott International for the Caribbean and Latin America. "The Courtyard brand was born with the purpose of offering our guests everything they need while traveling for business or leisure. Our resorts seek to offer services that exceed our guests' expectations, from design-driven social spaces and pools with a view, to a variety of delicious cuisines and special programs for families with children. Our offering ensures a dream vacation and the ultimate experience for all guests," he said.

The new resort has a privileged location in the Golden Zone, one of Mazatlán's prime areas, where travelers can find the best beaches, nightlife, gastronomy, a golf course, the city's tourist attractions, and only 16.5 miles away from the airport. It also has 195 guestrooms divided into luxury suites and rooms with balconies and terraces – all with ocean views, giving travelers a well-deserved respite with an unparalleled view.

"We are proud to welcome national and international travelers to our new resort, with an enriching experience inspired by the exhilarating city of Mazatlán," said Juan Pablo Colmenero, General Manager of Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Beach Resort. "The comfort and satisfaction of our guests is wrapped in Mazatlán's beautiful culture, delicious cuisine, and warm hospitality. We offer a prime location for business or leisure travel or a blend of both, and we look forward to providing excellence at all times with services and amenities that exceed travelers' expectations."

Guests will be able to enjoy the region's unparalleled culinary specialties, thanks to the property's variety of restaurants and bars, including Don Joaquin Restaurant, open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

After a day full of activities, guests can relax at the spa with expert therapists, who offer a variety of facial and body treatments to enjoy a quiet space, while the refreshing outdoor pool is ideal for sipping a cocktail from a cabana and taking in the beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean. In addition, the hotel has a 24/7 fitness center, to ensure guests' exercise routines go uninterrupted.

The hotel is the perfect combination of comfort, fun, and business, as it has event spaces ideal for social gatherings, business meetings, conventions, and weddings for up to 300 people, all with a beautiful ocean view.

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Beach Resort has thought of everything for its guests to enjoy their vacation without interruptions; while the adults enjoy exclusive cocktails and delicious snacks at the Lobby Bar, the little ones can have fun at Courtyard Kids Club with multiple daily games and activities, under supervision, for parents' peace of mind.

Near the resort, guests can enjoy several tourist attractions like the historic center of Mazatlán with its colonial architecture, the lighthouse, a tour to the islands, the observatory, enjoy a walk along the beautiful boardwalk, surfing, or fishing, among other attractions.

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Beach Resort's modern facilities and exceptional service will make it a favorite place for visitors to the country's northern coast. For more information or to make reservations, please visit the hotel website.

About Courtyard by Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott® is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,265 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests can work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit www.Courtyard.Marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy's® extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.