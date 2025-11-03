Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Reimagines a Bedtime Classic in New Campaign "Goodnight Room"

Inspired by the children's book Goodnight Moon, the campaign reflects Sheraton's timeless warmth and evolving identity as a modern gathering place - where the comfort of home meets the magic of travel.

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, Goodnight Moon has been the story that signaled comfort - a final goodnight before tomorrow's adventures begin. Today, Marriott Bonvoy's Sheraton Hotels & Resorts reimagines that familiar ritual through the lens of travel in "Goodnight Room," a new campaign that celebrates the small, human moments that make the world feel like home, even when we're far away. Launched as Sheraton reaches a pivotal milestone in its global transformation, "Goodnight Room" marks the brand's most significant storytelling moment yet, inviting travelers across the globe to rediscover one of hospitality's most familiar names through a fresh and modern lens.

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts' "Goodnight Room" Campaign

"Goodnight Room" follows a working mother recounting her day to her son from a Sheraton hotel room, weaving together the stories of travelers gathering, working, and unwinding throughout the hotel's lively lobby. From shared meals and spontaneous conversations to video calls and quiet corner conversations, each vignette evokes the warmth and humanity found at the heart of every Sheraton stay. The campaign captures the emotional duality of being away, bringing to life the small and familiar – yet somehow magical - moments that can provide travelers with a sense of comfort and connection, no matter where in the world they go.

Playful nods to the beloved bedtime story appear throughout the film, from a guest sporting "two little kittens" on their socks, to a Sheraton associate handing over a computer mouse, to a young boy in striped pajamas reminiscent of the book's iconic illustrations Created in collaboration with Wieden+Kennedy New York and set to an original score by Matt Maltese, the campaign was developed alongside the representatives of MargaretWiseBrown and Clement Hurd, in partnership with HarperCollins Children's Book, and will roll out across TV, streaming, social, and in-flight entertainment as of November 3.

"Goodnight Moon is a story many of us grew up with, and now many of us read to our own children," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "Reimagining it through the lens of Sheraton felt deeply personal because, at its core, both stories are about familiarity and comfort. The Goodnight Room film honors that nostalgia while capturing the reality of modern travel – from the moments between meetings and the phone calls home to the small gestures that make us feel grounded wherever we are. It's a beautiful reflection of what Sheraton stands for today: a gathering place for the world, where warmth, belonging, and community always have a seat."

Sheraton is also bringing the magic of Margaret Wise Brown and Clement Hurd's Goodnight Moon off the page and into the real world with the debut of the Goodnight Moon Suite at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, which recently went through an impressive $100M renovation. Available for booking from November 3 through February 28, this immersive, storybook-inspired stay invites guests to step inside one of the most cherished children's rooms of all time. Designed to mirror the imaginative world of the book, the suite is complete with green walls, red carpet, a glowing LED fireplace, a working dollhouse, and other moonlit details that blend whimsy with a touch of memory. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with milk and cookies, a plush bunny, and a credit toward the property's signature restaurant - an experience designed to awaken both wonder and familiarity in travelers of every generation.

Members can also bid on an exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment: a two-night stay from December 26–28 in the Goodnight Moon Suite with curated experiences, including a moonlit dinner followed by a unique stargazing activity, a s'mores dessert display, and special keepsake gifts for the family.

Extending the campaign's spirit of connection, Sheraton will be making donations to UNICEF and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. And, through the LoveTravels by Marriott Bonvoy platform, members can support these organizations by donating their Marriott Bonvoy points with a 2x Marriott match from November 3 through December 31, 2025, up to 3.75M points.

"Goodnight Room" is more than a campaign - it's a reintroduction to one of hospitality's most iconic names. For nearly a century, Sheraton has been a pioneer in global travel, often the first to open its doors in new destinations and bring people together around the world. Today, that legacy enters a new era as the brand's transformation takes hold across North America and beyond - redesigning hotels and reimagining how guests connect, work, and unwind. The new Sheraton experience introduces vibrant lobbies with flexible Studios and Community Tables, privacy-minded Booths for productivity, and lively gathering spaces like &More by Sheraton that blur the line between work and social. Newly renovated hotels across the U.S., Canada, and globally are seeing double-digit gains in guest satisfaction and renewed enthusiasm from travelers and owners alike, reaffirming Sheraton's place as The World's Gathering Place.

To discover more about Sheraton and its collection of hotels worldwide, visit www.sheraton.com, and to bring the comfort and aromas of Sheraton into your home visit Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques.

